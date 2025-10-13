Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 06th October to 10th October 2025

Business Wire
Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.2576

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.1582

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.2099

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.6027

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.7664

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

62.3990

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013016773/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

