Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: MWB AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: MWB AG - from NuWays AG

15.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to MWB AG

     Company Name:                MWB AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A4032H1

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              HOLD
     from:                        15.10.2025
     Target price:                EUR 63.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

H1 review: Sustainable profitability on bottom line reached

Topic: MWB released an H1 trading statement, that shows a strong sequential
recovery in sales and profits. In detail:

H1 sales arrived at EUR 7.4m, up 110% yoy and 17% vs. H2'24. While the total
number of watches sold was not disclosed, we still estimate a positive mix
of higher watches sold coupled with increased average selling prices. Mind
you, that the sale of a few very highly priced watches in a certain period
can drastically skew the picture up- and downwards.

H1 EBITDA grew by 47% yoy to EUR 0.072m on the back of higher sales but with a
lower margin (0.98% margin; -0.42pp yoy). Here, we attribute the margin
decline to a slighlty higher cost base post IPO, but also see positive
effects on OPEX due to the departure of one employee (now 2 FTE in total).

Following insignificant D&A, financial result and taxes, net income arrived
50% higher yoy at EUR 0.067m, showing that MWB now shows profitable
operations, following previous loss-making years. Mind you, FY'24 results
(net income: EUR -0.43m) were skewed by EUR 0.33m IPO-related one-off costs, but
adjusted for these one-off IPO costs, MWB would still have reported a net
loss. Going forward, we expect a slightly weaker H2 (yoy and sequentially)
due to lumpy sales described above, but nevertheless an improving FY'25e
(both on sales and adj. EBITDA), in line with the guidance (EUR 12m sales in
FY'25e).

In a broader picture, the macro environment seems to have improved. The
second hand watch market has shown signs of recovery in H1'25, visible in an
uptick in the WatchCharts Overall Market Index (Source: WatchCharts.com).
Here, second hand market prices for a representative selection of 300
watches have reached their trough in early March 2025 and have recovered
slightly since then. This stabilization of prices should be the consequence
of a demand recovery and continuous supply scarcity on the first hand
market. For the latter, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH)
reported a 5% decline in units in H1'25, also influenced by US-tariffs,
which were offset by 6% higher ASPs, as gold prices increased respectively.
Given that secondhand luxury watches are not affected by tariffs in the US'
secondhand market, the demand for secondhand watches has seen a strong
uptick, which also affects European market prices respectively.

Against this backdrop, the positive developments in the market as well as
operationally, lay the foundation for future growth. However, the shares
remain priced for perfection, which is why we reiterate our HOLD
recommendation with a PT of EUR 63.00, based on DCF.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=2fc56b8578d3f27888c1b3050cf2f432
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2213074 15.10.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
MWB

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Entsteht hier gerade eine Blase?
Fünf Indikatoren zeigen, wie teuer US-Aktien wirklich sindgestern, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 12.10.2025
Trotz Rücksetzer am Freitag: Die Rally ist intakt12. Okt. · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Inflation ist der Hauptgrund für steigende Goldpreise11. Okt. · Acatis
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden