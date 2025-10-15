Original-Research: MWB AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^ Original-Research: MWB AG - from NuWays AG 15.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to MWB AG Company Name: MWB AG ISIN: DE000A4032H1 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: HOLD from: 15.10.2025 Target price: EUR 63.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch H1 review: Sustainable profitability on bottom line reached Topic: MWB released an H1 trading statement, that shows a strong sequential recovery in sales and profits. In detail: H1 sales arrived at EUR 7.4m, up 110% yoy and 17% vs. H2'24. While the total number of watches sold was not disclosed, we still estimate a positive mix of higher watches sold coupled with increased average selling prices. Mind you, that the sale of a few very highly priced watches in a certain period can drastically skew the picture up- and downwards. H1 EBITDA grew by 47% yoy to EUR 0.072m on the back of higher sales but with a lower margin (0.98% margin; -0.42pp yoy). Here, we attribute the margin decline to a slighlty higher cost base post IPO, but also see positive effects on OPEX due to the departure of one employee (now 2 FTE in total). Following insignificant D&A, financial result and taxes, net income arrived 50% higher yoy at EUR 0.067m, showing that MWB now shows profitable operations, following previous loss-making years. Mind you, FY'24 results (net income: EUR -0.43m) were skewed by EUR 0.33m IPO-related one-off costs, but adjusted for these one-off IPO costs, MWB would still have reported a net loss. Going forward, we expect a slightly weaker H2 (yoy and sequentially) due to lumpy sales described above, but nevertheless an improving FY'25e (both on sales and adj. EBITDA), in line with the guidance (EUR 12m sales in FY'25e). In a broader picture, the macro environment seems to have improved. The second hand watch market has shown signs of recovery in H1'25, visible in an uptick in the WatchCharts Overall Market Index (Source: WatchCharts.com). Here, second hand market prices for a representative selection of 300 watches have reached their trough in early March 2025 and have recovered slightly since then. This stabilization of prices should be the consequence of a demand recovery and continuous supply scarcity on the first hand market. For the latter, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) reported a 5% decline in units in H1'25, also influenced by US-tariffs, which were offset by 6% higher ASPs, as gold prices increased respectively. Given that secondhand luxury watches are not affected by tariffs in the US' secondhand market, the demand for secondhand watches has seen a strong uptick, which also affects European market prices respectively. Against this backdrop, the positive developments in the market as well as operationally, lay the foundation for future growth. However, the shares remain priced for perfection, which is why we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with a PT of EUR 63.00, based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=2fc56b8578d3f27888c1b3050cf2f432 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2213074 15.10.2025 CET/CEST °