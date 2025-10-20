Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB (von NuWays AG): BUY

Werbung ausblenden

Classification of NuWays AG to Scandinavian Astor Group AB

     Company Name:                Scandinavian Astor Group AB
     ISIN:                        SE0019175274

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        20.10.2025
     Target price:                SEK 56.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Q3 prelims confirm strong momentum

Topic: Last Friday, Astor released preliminary Q3 figures, showing a
continuation of growth and margin expansion amid rising orders and scale. In
detail:

Q3 sales rose by 79% yoy to SEK 79m, driven by a mix of past M&A (eNuW: 52%
yoy inorganically) as well as strong underlying growth (eNuW: 27% yoy
organically). Especially the consolidation of Scandiflash (Q4'24) should
have again driven inorganic sales growth the most. Mind you, Q3 is usually
considered a "weak" quarter, given the Swedish summer holidays and thus
seasonally less output. Against this backdrop, this development stands even
stronger and highlights the superb momentum at Astor, in our view. For 9M,
this implies sales growth of 86% yoy, of which we estimate 31% to be
organically and 55% inorganically.

A clear highlight of the release was the bottom-line, with Q3 EBITDA
arriving at SEK 15m (vs. SEK -3.9m in Q3'24). The EBITDA margin thus stood
at 19% (+28pp yoy), which is an outstanding result for a seasonally "weak"
quarter. On an LTM basis, EBITDA margin reached 15.7%, which already exceeds
the mid-term target of at least 15%. We attribute the strong increase in
EBITDA to several drivers: (1) the consolidation of the highly profitable
Scandiflash (32% EBITDA margin) has lifted the margin mix significantly, (2)
overall rising utilization rates amid growing orders, (3) improving coverage
of fixed costs, especially holding expenses and (4) first at-equity
contributions from the recently closed Nordic Shield Group acquisition.

Looking ahead, Q4 is seasonally strong and aims for new records. With the
expected upcoming consolidation of AMMUNITY (FY'24: SEK 103m sales, 21%
EBITDA margin with an estimated SEK 1.1bn order backlog) in Q4, the revenue
base should be lifted notably while the consolidation should also be highly
margin accretive. In sum, we expect Q4 sales of SEK 154m (+69% yoy, thereof
26% organically and 43% inorganically) and an 18% EBITDA margin.

Newsflow should remain upbeat. Following recent drone infringements at
European airports, Europe is currently massively increasing anti
drone-defence commitments. Germany is committing EUR 10bn (for both, drones
and drone defence), whereas Sweden announced SEK 3.5bn for drone defence.
Here, Astor seems perfectly positioned with its Astor Eclipse to capture
parts of the budgets with upcoming order intake announcements.

All in all, the release fully underpins our positive view on the stock, that
offers a strong sales and margin expansion profile, excellent tailwinds and
an attractive valuation. Consequently, we reiterate our BUY recommendation
with an unchanged PT of SEK 56.00, based on DCF.



