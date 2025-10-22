Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

dpa-AFX
Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

22.10.2025 / 13:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

     Company Name:                Deutsche Rohstoff AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0XYG76

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        22.10.2025
     Target price:                EUR68
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and increased the price target from EUR 55.00 to EUR 68.00.

Abstract:
On 16 October DRAG announced that Q3/25 production was 13,600 boepd - a 6.4%
increase on Q2/25's 12,779 boepd. Publication of the full Q3/25 report is
scheduled for 14 November. The sequential increase in quarterly production
stems from four new wells drilled in Wyoming's Powder River Basin (PRB),
which started production at the end of Q2/25. Output should rise further
during the current quarter as six additional wells are expected to start
production in the PRB. We now see FY/25 production at 13,700 boepd - up 2%
on our previous forecast of 13,456 boepd and in line with DRAG's guidance of
13,500-14,500 boepd. The share price of the tungsten miner, Almonty, in
which DRAG holds a 9% stake, has more than doubled since our most recent
note of 4 September. The value of the investment in Almonty is now
equivalent to ca. 48% of DRAG's enterprise value (previously: 30%). China
accounts for over 80% of worldwide tungsten production. The increase in
Almonty's share price has been driven by anticipation of a further
tightening in the supply of tungsten from China if President Trump follows
through on his threat of an increase in tariffs on a wide range of Chinese
exports. We are raising our price target for DRAG from EUR55 to EUR68 to account
for the rise in the value of DRAG's Almonty stake. We maintain our Buy
recommendation (upside: 37%).


First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
(ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 55,00 auf EUR 68,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Am 16. Oktober gab DRAG bekannt, dass die Produktion im dritten Quartal 2025
bei 13.600 boepd lag - ein Anstieg von 6,4% gegenüber den 12.779 boepd im
zweiten Quartal 2025. Die Veröffentlichung des vollständigen Berichts für
das dritte Quartal 2025 ist für den 14. November geplant. Der sequenzielle
Anstieg der Quartalsproduktion ist auf vier neue Bohrlöcher im Powder River
Basin (PRB) in Wyoming zurückzuführen, die Ende des zweiten Quartals 2025
die Produktion aufgenommen haben. Die Produktion dürfte im laufenden Quartal
weiter steigen, da sechs weitere Bohrlöcher im PRB die Produktion aufnehmen
sollen. Wir gehen nun von einer Produktion von 13.700 boepd für das
Geschäftsjahr 2025 aus - ein Anstieg von 2 % gegenüber unserer vorherigen
Prognose von 13.456 boepd und im Einklang mit der Prognose von DRAG von
13.500 bis 14.500 boepd. Der Aktienkurs des Wolframproduzenten Almonty, an
dem DRAG einen Anteil von 9% hält, hat sich seit unserer letzten Studie vom
4. September mehr als verdoppelt. Der Wert der Beteiligung an Almonty
entspricht nun ca. 48 % des Unternehmenswerts von DRAG (zuvor: 30%). China
hat einen Anteil von über 80% an der weltweiten Wolframproduktion. Der
Anstieg des Aktienkurses von Almonty wurde durch die Erwartung einer
weiteren Verknappung des Wolframangebots aus China getrieben, falls
Präsident Trump seine Drohung einer Erhöhung der Zölle auf eine Vielzahl
chinesischer Exportgüter wahr macht. Wir erhöhen unser Kursziel für DRAG von
EUR55 auf EUR68, um dem Wertanstieg der Almonty-Beteiligung von DRAG Rechnung zu
tragen. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei (Kurspotenzial: 37%).


Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.




You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=f3d10485478d00a0f594515778fe3004

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=b9124c17-af39-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2216910 22.10.2025 CET/CEST

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

