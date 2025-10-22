Original-Research: MBB SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

^ Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 22.10.2025 / 15:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE Company Name: MBB SE ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 22.10.2025 Target price: 285.90 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni The next increase of FY 2025 guidance According to preliminary figures, MBB achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 67.4m in the third quarter of 2025, exceeding the previous year's figure of EUR 37.4m by 80%. Revenue rose by 6.5% to EUR 316.8m in the same period. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased significantly by 8.7 percentage points to ~ 21.2%. The main reasons of this development were once again the strong operating performance at Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS. In the first nine months of FY 2025, MBB's adjusted EBITDA grew by 54% yoy to EUR 143.7m, outpacing revenue development, which rose by 12.8% to EUR 862.3m. The adjusted EBITDA margin thus reached 16.7%. In addition, MBB's net liquidity at the end of the third quarter was EUR 526.9m (31 December 2024: EUR 553.9m), of which EUR 317.6m was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2024: EUR 280.8m). Following this strong performance, MBB is raising its forecast to revenue of EUR 1.1bn to EUR 1.2bn (previously: EUR 1.0bn to EUR 1.1bn) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 15 and 17% (previously: 11 to 14%). As a result, we have increased our estimates and confirm our Buy recommendation with a new EUR 285.90 TP, based on a sum-of-the-parts approach. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=90798e90d3f0ad6a93ec2652f218f63e For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=79870c61-af4b-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2216988 22.10.2025 CET/CEST °