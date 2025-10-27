Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 20th October to 24th October 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

63.2561

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

60.3204

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.8054

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.7649

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.8599

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

62.4013

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027319964/en/

Eurofins

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Ausblick auf den US-Handel
Zollstreit-Entspannung sorgt für weitere Rekorde an den Börsenheute, 13:54 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Das Straßenschild der Wall Street
Schweizer Pharmakonzern
Novartis plant Milliardenübernahme in den USAgestern, 19:30 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Novartis plant Milliardenübernahme in den USA
Quartalsbericht veröffentlicht
Sanofi legen nach Zahlen deutlich zu24. Okt. · dpa-AFX
Sanofi legen nach Zahlen deutlich zu
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wie lange hält die Aufwärtsspirale?gestern, 08:30 Uhr · Acatis
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden