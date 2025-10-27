Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Serviceware SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: Serviceware SE - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

27.10.2025 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Serviceware SE

     Company Name:               Serviceware SE
     ISIN:                       DE000A2G8X31

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       27.10.2025
     Target price:               28.50
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

Strong margin improvements
On October 24, 2025, Serviceware released its Q3 2024/2025 financial results
and confirmed its guidance for FY2024/2025. Revenue growth was strong
(+16.6% yoy) and exceeded our expectation by 5.4%. The increase was mainly
driven by strong SaaS/Service momentum, which continued to gain share due to
the ongoing transition from license to SaaS. Additional support came from
product innovation, notably the AI Process Engine, which helped win new
customers, and from international expansion, including first projects in
North America and Asia and a new sales presence in France. Large enterprise
wins also added scale, while the rising order backlog provided further
visibility. The EBIT margin improved from 0.4% to 2.3%, clearly above our
estimate of 0.4%, benefiting from a higher SaaS mix and operating leverage.
Other important points include the growing partner network and a 26.4%
increase in backlog to EUR 101.9m. Serviceware confirmed its guidance of
5-15% yoy revenue growth for FY2024/2025, in line with our estimate. We see
the investment case supported by strong SaaS dynamics, product innovation,
and higher visibility from the backlog. We raise our target price to EUR
28.50 (previously EUR 27.50) and confirm our Buy recommendation.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=bb149250441a375572f129a6eaf785a6
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=711062d0-b31d-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2219044 27.10.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Serviceware
Quirin Privatbank

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Wichtige Woche
Dax im Bann von Geopolitik, Berichtssaison und Notenbankenheute, 05:50 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Dax im Bann von Geopolitik, Berichtssaison und Notenbanken
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wie lange hält die Aufwärtsspirale?gestern, 08:30 Uhr · Acatis
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden