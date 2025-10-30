Eutelsat: Notice of Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on 20 November 2025

Regulatory News:

Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL), "Eutelsat" or the "Company" are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting of Eutelsat shareholders to be held on:

20 November 2025 at 1:30 PM (Paris time)

at the Amphitheatre of Tour ACCOR SEQUANA

82 rue Henri Farman, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

The following documents can be found on the Company's website www.eutelsat.com: the Combined General Meeting agenda, the draft resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors, and the documents and information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Code of Commerce.

All documents and information pertaining to the Combined General Meeting are made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office (32, boulevard Gallieni - 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France), as required by French law. Subject to the limitations and deadlines laid down by the regulations in force, shareholders may request that such documents be sent to them directly by writing to investors@eutelsat-communications.com.

In accordance with applicable UK Listing Rules, a copy of the notice of meeting and related documents will be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and will be available at its website once this process is complete: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The terms and conditions for attending and voting at the Combined General Meeting are detailed in the notice of meeting (avis de réunion) published in the BALO on 15 October 2025 and posted on the Company's website (www.eutelsat.com/investors).

The Annual General Meeting will be webcast live and recorded (in French and English) on the Company's website (https://www.eutelsat.com/en/investors/shareholder-information.html).

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker:ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker:ETL).

For more about Eutelsat, go to www.eutelsat.com

