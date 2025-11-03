Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - from GBC AG 03.11.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of GBC AG to UmweltBank AG Company Name: UmweltBank AG ISIN: DE0005570808 Reason for the research: Research Comment Recommendation: Buy Target price: EUR 9.40 Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025 Last rating change: Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann Operational progress, strengthened capital base and sustained positive earnings performance UmweltBank AG achieved a number of milestones in the first nine months of 2025. Particularly noteworthy is the termination of the activities of the special representative appointed by BaFin, which is seen as clear evidence of the progress made. In addition, the bank introduced its first current account in the third quarter of 2025 on the basis of the digitalisation of its processes. Finally, following its scale listing in August 2025, the company generated gross issue proceeds of EUR20.66 million as part of a capital increase. This improves the capital buffer and increases flexibility in granting new loans. As expected, UmweltBank AG continued its growth course in the third quarter of 2025 from an operational perspective. After nine months, total income rose significantly to EUR60.72 million (previous year: EUR49.40 million). The increase in net interest income to EUR43.35 million (previous year: EUR28.78 million) made a particular contribution to this. This is mainly attributable to higher deposit inflows, which resulted in higher interest margins. In addition, the company achieved improvements in its treasury portfolio. Net commission and trading income also rose significantly to EUR5.30 million (previous year: EUR3.13 million). Among other things, the UmweltBank ETF - Green & Social Bonds Euro launched in the third quarter is likely to have been an important driver here. The financial result of EUR14.84 million (previous year: EUR18.06 million) reflects profit distributions from the sale of two real estate investments. The investments are to be sold off for the most part by the end of 2026, meaning that the financial result is likely to become less significant in future. Due to the significant increase in earnings, pre-tax profit also rose sharply to EUR9.13 million (previous year: EUR3.60 million). Although operating costs increased in the context of transformation and digitalisation, ongoing efficiency programmes also led to a disproportionately low increase in costs. However, the development of retail customer deposits and the number of customers was slightly below our expectations. In the third quarter, customer deposits actually declined slightly to EUR3,877 million (30 June 2025: EUR3,926 million), while the number of customers remained virtually unchanged. This is attributable to the introduction of the current account, which has not yet met expectations. Nevertheless, UmweltBank's management is sticking to its targets of increasing private customer deposits to around EUR4.3 billion by the end of 2025. To achieve this, deposit growth of around EUR400 million must be achieved in the fourth quarter. In addition to stronger growth from the introduction of the current account, a new overnight deposit campaign (guaranteed interest rate of 3.0% for three months) is expected to contribute to this. Corporate banking also fell short of expectations. In the first nine months, UmweltBank AG deliberately acted in a capital-conserving manner, achieving gross new lending of around EUR73 million (previous year: EUR115 million). Following the capital increase carried out in September 2025, the company now has a higher capital buffer. It plans to see a significant upturn in new lending business in the fourth quarter of 2025 and expects gross new lending business for the year as a whole to be in the range of EUR200 million to EUR250 million (previously: EUR250 million to EUR350 million). UmweltBank AG has confirmed all key forecast KPIs in its nine-month report. Net interest income is still expected to be in the range of EUR60 to EUR65 million. However, this assumption is based on ambitious plans for growth in customer deposits and new lending volume in the corporate customer segment. In our view, this could prove to be overly ambitious, which is why we are revising our previous forecast slightly. For the current 2025 financial year, we now expect net interest income of EUR58.45 million (previously: EUR60.32 million), which is slightly below the company's forecast range. Our estimates for net financial income and net commission and trading income remain unchanged, however. Our estimates for the following years 2026 and 2027 also remain unchanged. From the 2026 financial year onwards, UmweltBank AG should benefit from the higher capital buffer following the capital increase and be able to expand its lending business more strongly. There are also plans to resume lending to private customers. Finally, a more targeted customer approach should continue the expansion of customer deposits expected for the fourth quarter of 2025. The reduction in the forecast for net interest income is also reflected in a decrease in the expected pre-tax profit to EUR8.40 million (previously: EUR9.37 million) and in the net profit for the year to EUR5.71 million (previously: EUR6.37 million). The only slight reduction in the forecasts for the current 2025 financial year has only a marginal impact on Umweltbank's target price determined using the residual income model, which we are reducing slightly to EUR9.40 (previously: EUR9.50). We continue to assign a 'BUY' rating. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ae82beafddd296af0d479be1f4d6f6b5 Contact for questions: GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (1,4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++ Date (time) Completion: 03.11.2025 (8:14 am) Date (time) first transmission: 03.11.2025 (14:00 am) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=abf10a31-b8a8-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2222756 03.11.2025 CET/CEST °