Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 27th October to 31st October 2025
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/10/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
62.0825
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/10/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
61.0412
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
29/10/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
60.7087
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
30/10/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
60.7399
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
31/10/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
60.9918
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
50 000
|
61.1128
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
