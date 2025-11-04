W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 27th October to 31st October 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.0825

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.0412

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

60.7087

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

60.7399

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

31/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

60.9918

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

61.1128

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104344288/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

Einstellungen
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

