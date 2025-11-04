Original-Research: PSI SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Accept the...

^ Original-Research: PSI SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 04.11.2025 / 14:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PSI SE Company Name: PSI SE ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Accept the Warburg Pincus offer from: 04.11.2025 Target price: EUR45 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes recommends investors accept the EUR45 per share offer from Warburg Pincus. Abstract: Q3/25 order intake, sales and adjusted EBIT were all above our forecasts. This was mainly because of better sales and EBIT than we had expected at the Grid & Energy Management segment and higher profitability than we had modelled at the Process Industries & Metals segment. Management continues to guide towards an increase in group new orders and revenues of 10% for the full year and an adjusted EBIT margin of 4%. Warburg Pincus, shareholders acting with Warburg Pincus, and E.ON now have a 53.4% stake in PSI. The minimum acceptance threshold for the EUR45 per share Warburg Pincus takeover (50% plus one share) has thus been exceeded and the offer can now proceed. The transaction is expected to close in H1 next year subject to approvals from the competition authorities in the countries in which PSI is active. Warburg Pincus intends to make a delisting offer following completion of the transaction. For a delisting offer, the minimum consideration must be at least the higher of two prices: the six-month volume-weighted average price (VWAP) prior to the offer's announcement, or the highest price paid by the bidder in the six months prior to the offer document's publication. Warburg Pincus also intends to make a compulsory squeeze-out if it acquires the necessary 95% of PSI. A squeeze-out will take place against the background of reduced liquidity and transparency (the listing will no longer be Prime Standard). We think the probability of a significant premium to the current offer is low - especially if a squeeze-out offer is made within a few months of the delisting offer. In our view shareholders would be well advised to accept the EUR45 per share Warburg Pincus offer which represents premia to undisturbed 3-month and 6-month VWAP prior to the bid of 63% and 57% respectively. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes empfiehlt den Anlegern das Angebot von Warburg Pincus in Höhe von EUR45 pro Aktie anzunehmen. Zusammenfassung: Der Auftragseingang, der Umsatz und das bereinigte EBIT im dritten Quartal lagen alle über unseren Prognosen. Dies war vor allem auf einen besser als erwarteten Umsatz und EBIT im Segment Grid & Energy Management sowie eine höhere Rentabilität als in unserem Modell für das Segment Process Industries & Metals zurückzuführen. Das Management hält weiterhin an seiner Prognose fest, für das Gesamtjahr einen Anstieg der Auftragseingänge und Umsätze des Konzerns um 10 % sowie eine bereinigte EBIT-Marge von 4 % zu erzielen. Warburg Pincus, die mit Warburg Pincus gemeinsam handelnden Aktionäre und E.ON halten nun einen Anteil von 53,4% an PSI. Die Mindestannahmeschwelle für die Übernahme durch Warburg Pincus zu einem Preis von EUR45 pro Aktie (50% plus eine Aktie) wurde damit überschritten, sodass das Angebot nun fortgesetzt werden kann. Der Abschluss der Transaktion wird vorbehaltlich der Genehmigung durch die Wettbewerbsbehörden in den Ländern, in denen PSI tätig ist, für das erste Halbjahr 2026 erwartet. Warburg Pincus beabsichtigt, nach Abschluss der Transaktion ein Delisting-Angebot zu unterbreiten. Für ein Delisting-Angebot muss die Gegenleistung mindestens dem höheren der beiden folgenden Preise entsprechen: dem volumengewichteten Durchschnittspreis (VWAP) der letzten sechs Monate vor Bekanntgabe des Angebots oder dem höchsten Preis, den der Bieter in den sechs Monaten vor Veröffentlichung der Angebotsunterlage zahlte. Warburg Pincus beabsichtigt außerdem, einen obligatorischen Squeeze-out durchzuführen, wenn es die erforderlichen 95 % der PSI-Aktien erwirbt. Ein Squeeze-out wird vor dem Hintergrund einer geringeren Liquidität und Transparenz stattfinden (die Notierung wird nicht mehr im Prime Standard erfolgen). Wir halten die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer signifikanten Prämie gegenüber dem aktuellen Angebot für gering - insbesondere, wenn ein Squeeze-out-Angebot innerhalb weniger Monate nach dem Delisting-Angebot unterbreitet wird. Unserer Ansicht nach wären die Aktionäre gut beraten, das Angebot von Warburg Pincus in Höhe von EUR45 pro Aktie anzunehmen, das gegenüber dem unbeeinflussten 3-Monats- und 6-Monats-VWAP vor dem Angebot einen Aufschlag von 63% bzw. 57% darstellt. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. 