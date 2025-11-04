W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Original-Research: PSI SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Accept the...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: PSI SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

04.11.2025 / 14:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PSI SE

     Company Name:                PSI SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A0Z1JH9

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Accept the Warburg Pincus offer
     from:                        04.11.2025
     Target price:                EUR45
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE
(ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes recommends investors accept the
EUR45 per share offer from Warburg Pincus.

Abstract:
Q3/25 order intake, sales and adjusted EBIT were all above our forecasts.
This was mainly because of better sales and EBIT than we had expected at the
Grid & Energy Management segment and higher profitability than we had
modelled at the Process Industries & Metals segment. Management continues to
guide towards an increase in group new orders and revenues of 10% for the
full year and an adjusted EBIT margin of 4%. Warburg Pincus, shareholders
acting with Warburg Pincus, and E.ON now have a 53.4% stake in PSI. The
minimum acceptance threshold for the EUR45 per share Warburg Pincus takeover
(50% plus one share) has thus been exceeded and the offer can now proceed.
The transaction is expected to close in H1 next year subject to approvals
from the competition authorities in the countries in which PSI is active.
Warburg Pincus intends to make a delisting offer following completion of the
transaction. For a delisting offer, the minimum consideration must be at
least the higher of two prices: the six-month volume-weighted average price
(VWAP) prior to the offer's announcement, or the highest price paid by the
bidder in the six months prior to the offer document's publication. Warburg
Pincus also intends to make a compulsory squeeze-out if it acquires the
necessary 95% of PSI. A squeeze-out will take place against the background
of reduced liquidity and transparency (the listing will no longer be Prime
Standard). We think the probability of a significant premium to the current
offer is low - especially if a squeeze-out offer is made within a few months
of the delisting offer. In our view shareholders would be well advised to
accept the EUR45 per share Warburg Pincus offer which represents premia to
undisturbed 3-month and 6-month VWAP prior to the bid of 63% and 57%
respectively.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN:
DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes empfiehlt den Anlegern
das Angebot von Warburg Pincus in Höhe von EUR45 pro Aktie anzunehmen.
Zusammenfassung:
Der Auftragseingang, der Umsatz und das bereinigte EBIT im dritten Quartal
lagen alle über unseren Prognosen. Dies war vor allem auf einen besser als
erwarteten Umsatz und EBIT im Segment Grid & Energy Management sowie eine
höhere Rentabilität als in unserem Modell für das Segment Process Industries
& Metals zurückzuführen. Das Management hält weiterhin an seiner Prognose
fest, für das Gesamtjahr einen Anstieg der Auftragseingänge und Umsätze des
Konzerns um 10 % sowie eine bereinigte EBIT-Marge von 4 % zu erzielen.
Warburg Pincus, die mit Warburg Pincus gemeinsam handelnden Aktionäre und
E.ON halten nun einen Anteil von 53,4% an PSI. Die Mindestannahmeschwelle
für die Übernahme durch Warburg Pincus zu einem Preis von EUR45 pro Aktie (50%
plus eine Aktie) wurde damit überschritten, sodass das Angebot nun
fortgesetzt werden kann. Der Abschluss der Transaktion wird vorbehaltlich
der Genehmigung durch die Wettbewerbsbehörden in den Ländern, in denen PSI
tätig ist, für das erste Halbjahr 2026 erwartet. Warburg Pincus
beabsichtigt, nach Abschluss der Transaktion ein Delisting-Angebot zu
unterbreiten. Für ein Delisting-Angebot muss die Gegenleistung mindestens
dem höheren der beiden folgenden Preise entsprechen: dem volumengewichteten
Durchschnittspreis (VWAP) der letzten sechs Monate vor Bekanntgabe des
Angebots oder dem höchsten Preis, den der Bieter in den sechs Monaten vor
Veröffentlichung der Angebotsunterlage zahlte. Warburg Pincus beabsichtigt
außerdem, einen obligatorischen Squeeze-out durchzuführen, wenn es die
erforderlichen 95 % der PSI-Aktien erwirbt. Ein Squeeze-out wird vor dem
Hintergrund einer geringeren Liquidität und Transparenz stattfinden (die
Notierung wird nicht mehr im Prime Standard erfolgen). Wir halten die
Wahrscheinlichkeit einer signifikanten Prämie gegenüber dem aktuellen
Angebot für gering - insbesondere, wenn ein Squeeze-out-Angebot innerhalb
weniger Monate nach dem Delisting-Angebot unterbreitet wird. Unserer Ansicht
nach wären die Aktionäre gut beraten, das Angebot von Warburg Pincus in Höhe
von EUR45 pro Aktie anzunehmen, das gegenüber dem unbeeinflussten 3-Monats-
und 6-Monats-VWAP vor dem Angebot einen Aufschlag von 63% bzw. 57%
darstellt.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=91d01a54d3c3a7acc28439638231718b

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=486f2068-b97e-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2223650 04.11.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
PSI Software

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Die vielleicht entscheidende Batterie-Wette des Jahrzehntsgestern, 11:44 Uhr · onvista
Nachkauf-Zertifikate
Kurse zu hoch? So kannst du trotzdem einsteigen31. Okt. · onvista-Partners
Alle Premium-News
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden