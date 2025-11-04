Original-Research: PSI Software SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschä...

^ Original-Research: PSI Software SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 04.11.2025 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to PSI Software SE Company Name: PSI Software SE ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Hold from: 04.11.2025 Target price: 45 Last rating change: Analyst: Sebastian Droste Strong 9M, guidance confirmed On October 30, 2025, PSI released its 9M 2025 results and confirmed its guidance for 2025. Revenue growth was strong (+14.8% yoy to EUR 203.6m), exceeding our estimate by 1.0%. Growth was supported by higher demand across all segments, particularly in Grid & Energy Management, which benefited from strong project activity despite restructuring. The adjusted EBIT margin of 2.8% was in line with our estimate, while the unadjusted margin improved slightly from -10.9% to -10.0% yoy, mainly affected by restructuring and transaction costs linked to the Warburg Pincus agreement. PSI reaffirmed its full-year guidance of around 10.0% yoy revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4.0%, in line with our expectations. We raise our target price to EUR 45.00 (previously EUR 36.50) due to the Warburg Pincus deal and change our recommendation to Hold. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=434a9678d7e7aadbb9f9b5930518f6db For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=69374cee-b98f-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2223784 04.11.2025 CET/CEST °