EQS-News: Erfolgreiche Eurobond-Emission: Vonovia platziert Anleihen mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 2,25 Mrd. €

EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Schlagwort(e): Immobilien/Anleiheemission

Erfolgreiche Eurobond-Emission: Vonovia platziert Anleihen mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 2,25 Mrd. €



05.11.2025 / 18:25 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Erfolgreiche Eurobond-Emission: Vonovia platziert Anleihen mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 2,25 Mrd. €

Unbesicherte Euro-Bonds mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 2,25 Mrd. € und Laufzeiten von 7, 11 und 15 Jahren emittiert.

Philip Grosse, CFO von Vonovia: „Die hohe Nachfrage und Qualität des Orderbuches bestätigen das große Vertrauen des Kapitalmarkts in unser Geschäftsmodell und die langfristigen Perspektiven von Vonovia.“

Emissionserlöse sollen teilweise für Rückkaufangebot unbesicherter kurzfristiger Euro-Anleihen verwendet werden.

Bochum, 5. November 2025 – Die Vonovia SE („Vonovia“) hat heute erfolgreich drei Serien von Euro-Bonds im Gesamtvolumen von 2,25 Mrd. € und Laufzeiten von 7, 11 und 15 Jahren am Kapitalmarkt platziert. Die Anleihen mit einer durchschnittlichen Verzinsung von 3,96 % waren 3,4-fach überzeichnet.

Die Erlöse aus der Anleihenemission sollen vornehmlich für ein Rückkaufangebot unbesicherter Euro-Anleihen mit Fälligkeiten bis 2027 verwendet werden. Der Höchstannahmebetrag des Rückkaufangebots ist dabei auf das Volumen der neuen Anleihenemission begrenzt.

„Die hohe Nachfrage und Qualität des Orderbuches bestätigen das große Vertrauen des Kapitalmarkts in unser Geschäftsmodell und die langfristigen Perspektiven von Vonovia“, sagt Philip Grosse, CFO der Vonovia SE. „Unser Zugang zum Anleihemarkt ist hervorragend – auch dank unser stabilen Investment-Grade-Ratings. Mit diesen Anleihen werden wir unsere ausgewogene Kapitalstruktur weiter stärken. Zeitgleich haben wir die Opportunitäten des Marktes optimal genutzt“, ergänzt Grosse.

Vonovia behält sich das Recht vor, Teile der Emissionserlöse zur Rückzahlung anderer Verbindlichkeiten zu verwenden, sofern das Fälligkeitsprofil dadurch nicht wesentlich beeinträchtigt wird.

Finanzkalender 2026:

19. März 2026: Geschäftsbericht 2025

7. Mai 2026: Zwischenbericht 1. Quartal 2026

21. Mai 2026: ordentliche Hauptversammlung

5. August 2026: Halbjahresbericht 2026

4. November 2026: Zwischenbericht 3. Quartal 2026

Über Vonovia

Die Vonovia SE ist Europas führendes Wohnungsunternehmen. Mit rund 533.000 Wohnungen in Deutschland, Schweden und Österreich liegt der Fokus auf der Entwicklung und Vermietung moderner und energieeffizienter Wohnräume. Vonovia setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit als Kern ihrer Wachstumspolitik und bietet Mieterinnen und Mietern ein Zuhause mit hoher Wohnqualität und ausgezeichnetem Service. Im Rahmen ihrer Wachstumsstrategie 2028 wird Vonovia die Segmente Value-add, Development und Recurring Sales stärken, innovative Technologien mit dem Fokus auf serieller Modernisierung, modularen Neubau und moderner Wärmeinfrastruktur vorantreiben und ihr skalierbares Modell auch dem Markt anbieten.

Seit 2013 ist das in Bochum ansässige Unternehmen börsennotiert. Im September 2015 wurde die Aktie in den DAX aufgenommen. Außerdem gehört die Aktie der Vonovia SE zahlreichen weiteren nationalen und internationalen Indizes an, darunter DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe und GPR 250 World. Vonovia beschäftigt rund 12.500 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter.



This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the tender offers referred to herein in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into or to any person located or resident in the United States. The tender offers referenced herein are not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, email, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of a national securities exchange of the United States and the Invitation cannot be accepted by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility or from within the United States. This announcement and the tender offers do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to buy or the invitation to offer to sell securities in Italy (except as set out in the relevant tender offer documentation), Belgium (except as set out in the relevant tender offer documentation), the Republic of France (except as set out in the relevant tender offer documentation) or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The tender offer may only be communicated to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21 (1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Any investment decision to purchase any new notes to be issued by Vonovia should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the base prospectus relating to the debt issuance programme of Vonovia (as supplemented) as published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.luxse.com) and the final terms relating to the new notes (which will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange once published)and no reliance is to be placed on any representations other than those contained in the base prospectus (as supplemented). The new notes to be issued by Vonovia are not being, and will not be, offered or sold in the United States. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy the new notes in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The new notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act).

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID – eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No sales to EEA retail investors; no key information document has been or will be prepared.

UK MiFIR professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID – eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No sales to UK retail investors; no key information document has been or will be prepared.

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the new notes to be issued by Vonovia to permit a public offering of securities.

05.11.2025 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Vonovia SE Universitätsstraße 133 44803 Bochum Deutschland Telefon: +49 234 314 1609 Fax: +49 234 314 2995 E-Mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de Internet: www.vonovia.de ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 WKN: A1ML7J Indizes: DAX Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2224642

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2224642 05.11.2025 CET/CEST