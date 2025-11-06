Original-Research: Bittium Oyj (von NuWays AG): BUY

W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Original-Research: Bittium Oyj - from NuWays AG

06.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Bittium Oyj

     Company Name:                Bittium Oyj
     ISIN:                        FI0009007264

     Reason for the research:     Initiation
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        06.11.2025
     Target price:                EUR 23.5
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Julius Neittamo

Securing Battlefield Communications; INITIATE with BUY

For over three decades, Finland has stood at the frontier of secure
communications. Out of this legacy emerged Bittium Corporation, a company
that has quietly evolved into one of Europe's most sophisticated suppliers
of secure communications technology. With roots in Finland's defense
ecosystem and deep expertise in wireless and embedded systems, Bittium is
now at the cusp of a major inflection point: a transformation from a niche
Nordic player into a strategic European vendor of autonomous and
cyber-resilient communication networks.

At the core of the story lies Defense & Security, accounting for roughly
two-thirds of group revenues and poised to grow rapidly amid Europe's
defense modernisation drive. The war in Ukraine has rewritten military
procurement priorities, and battlefield communications, the invisible
nervous system of modern warfare. Bittium's software-defined radios (SDRs)
and autonomous tactical backbone networks (TAC WIN) offer precisely what
European militaries now seek: independence from civilian infrastructure,
full interoperability within NATO, and resilience against jamming or
interception. In this field, only a handful of vendors exist, yet Bittium
clearly stands out.

The company's recent strategic partnership with Spain's Indra, following
Madrid's decision to cut defense ties with Israeli suppliers, could prove
transformational. If formalised, the framework would not only confirm
Bittium's technological leadership but also open the door to large-scale
European tenders worth hundreds of millions over the coming decade.
Finland's entry into NATO further amplifies visibility, turning the Finnish
Defense Forces, Bittium's long-time development partner, into a powerful
reference case for allied nations.

Beyond defense, Bittium leverages its core competencies in biosignal quality
and secured wireless transfer to build medical devices for remote cardiac
and sleep monitoring. This segment, long overshadowed by defense, is now
regaining focus under a new leadership and with a sharper strategy centered
on AI-enabled diagnostics and disposable electrodes. The combination of
biosignal excellence and introducing an AI-based analytics software could
transform Bittium's Medical technology into a second pillar of growth.
Engineering Services acts as a problem solver, leveraging Bittium's deep R&D
legacy and expertise. Besides serving own customers, it also supports the
Defense & Security and Medical businesses. This strengthens customer
relationships and provides steady, profitable growth through advanced design
and integration projects.

Figures are seen to increasingly reflect the company's high competitive
quality and growth opportunities within the respective markets. As group
sales should grow by 22% annually (2024-28e), the EBIT margin is seen to
approach 20%. Thanks to the rather capital light set-up of operations,
ROCE's of 15-20% are also expected during the near-term.

Bittium is transforming from a Finnish niche technology firm into a key
European provider of secure communications and medical connectivity,
combining defense-scale growth with disciplined execution and rising
profitability. We initiate with a BUY and a EUR 23.50 price target based on
DCF.

