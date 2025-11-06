Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG 06.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Research, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE ISIN: DE000ZEAL241 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: BUY seit: 06.11.2025 Kursziel: EUR 66.0 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Strong Q3 EBITDA beat and a 2nd guidance raise in the cards ZEAL reported a superb set of Q3 results, driven by a recovering user activity in lottery and strong developments in Games. in detail: Lottery revenues increased by 39% yoy to EUR 55m (eNuW: EUR 48m) driven by 30% yoy higher billings (EUR 307m; eNuW: EUR 278m) but more importantly from an increasing billings margin of 17.9% (+1.2pp yoy; eNuW: 17.5%) on the back of an improving product mix. Our meaningful underestimation of billings resulted from a higher than expected user activity, as monthly active users (MAUs) increased by 26% yoy to 1.69m (eNuW: 1.56m) with stable monthly average billings per user (ABPU) of EUR 60.68 (+2.9% yoy). We regard this increase to stem from a mix of the two peak jackpots in Q3 coupled with a recovery in activity cohorts acquired in the past, as they should have grown trust in and loyalty to Lotto24. Also baked into the strong lottery sales growth is the superb performance of the Dream House raffle. The fourth house draw in Sept.'25 has generated EUR 11.8m in billings (37% above average of draw #1-3) thanks to a growth in ABPU to EUR 25.18 (19% above average) coupled with active users being up 14% above average. Although not being material, Games showed a strong performance, as sales increased by 55% yoy to EUR 3.6m on the back of a growing user base (+55% yoy) and stable user spending. In sum, group sales came in up 38% at EUR 61m (eNuW: EUR 55m), which ultimately resulted in a strong beat of our bottom-line expectation. EBITDA increased by 26% yoy to EUR 19m (eNuW: EUR 14m) on the back of higher sales. The margin came in at 30.7% (-3.1pp yoy) due to a strong marketing push of EUR 21m (+83% yoy above Q3'24 with no peak jackpots). However, the underlying performance (EBITDA adj. for marketing) marks a 5.2pp yoy increase in margin, showing the strong operating leverage and improving fixed costs coverage at ZEAL. Against this backdrop, the guidance raised in Sept'25 of EUR 205-215m in sales with an EBITDA of EUR 63-68m appears conservative, in our view. It implies Q4

sales of EUR 42-52m (eNuW: EUR 54m) with an EBITDA ranging from EUR 9-14m (eNuW: EUR

sales of EUR 42-52m (eNuW: EUR 54m) with an EBITDA ranging from EUR 9-14m (eNuW: EUR 14m). Therefore, we now expect a guidance reach at the upper end or slightly above. Given a strong jackpot environment in Q4 (unpredictable), a second guidance raise should then be no surprise. All in all, ZEAL operates like a clockwork and continuously beats our expectations. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation and raise our PT to EUR 66.