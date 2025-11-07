Original-Research: Multitude AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Multitude AG - from NuWays AG 07.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude AG Company Name: Multitude AG ISIN: CH1398992755 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.11.2025 Target price: EUR 12.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow / Julius Neittamo Stable Q3 ahead // On track to overachieve guidance Next Thursday, Multitude will publish Q3´25 figures. Overall, we expect profitability to come in very solid, thanks to the company's improving loan book quality and diversified income streams. The company is clearly set to overachieve its already increased profit guidance. Here is what to expect in detail: Group sales are seen up 3% yoy at EUR 67.7m (eNuW, 5% qoq). As we see Ferratum's top-line to remain flattish, with -1% yoy, the uplift is seen to stem from the SME business (CapitalBox), with a 5% growth yoy (eNuW, 4% qoq), while Wholesale banking should grow strongly at 50% yoy (eNuW, +16% qoq), albeit from a still relatively low base of EUR 5.3m. EBT is expected to come in at EUR 7.9m (eNuW, 27% yoy), driven mainly by the brokerage business, where we see the fee and commission income (net) with a strong EUR 2.7m, translating into a sequential increase of 7%. As a result, net profit is seen to come in at a solid EUR 6.9m. With that, Multitude should be well on track to over achieve its already increased FY25 net profit guidance of EUR 24-26m, as we are projecting net profit figures to come in at EUR 21m for 9M'25e. In the upcoming report, we will pay particular attention to the following: * The overall profitability thanks to a strong brokerage business and a high quality loan book * The consumer banking business (Ferratum) return to a growth path * The progress in profitability for the SME (CapitalBox) and Wholesale Banking businesses The brokerage business is of particular interest, as it has permited Multitude to diversify its income streams, without carrying incremental risks on its books. Here, Multitude earns commission income for providing compliance, licensing, and underwriting services to support Everest Finanse's loan origination. Thus far, the brokerage business has added a solid EUR 4.5m to the net operating income for H1'25, where we see the positive trend continuing. In Q2'25, the excellent profitability was also driven by lower impairment levels, having decreased by an impressive 18.6%, from EUR 52.1m to EUR 42.4m. Multitude also impressed in Q2'25 with impaired loan coverage ratio coming in at 15.61%. Given this, we see further room for improvement in the already excellent profit margins. In a nutshell, Multitude should continue on its growth path while delivering very strong profitability, on the back of a diversified and high quality business. BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 12.5 PT, based on our residual income model. Mind you that Multitude is one of our NuWays Alpha picks. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a728f50dddf44cfd513b7d6b37a2ae15 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=0ce0cef3-bbab-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2225676 07.11.2025 CET/CEST °