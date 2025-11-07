W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Original-Research: Multitude AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Multitude AG - from NuWays AG

07.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude AG

     Company Name:                Multitude AG
     ISIN:                        CH1398992755

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        07.11.2025
     Target price:                EUR 12.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Frederik Jarchow / Julius Neittamo

Stable Q3 ahead // On track to overachieve guidance

Next Thursday, Multitude will publish Q3´25 figures. Overall, we expect
profitability to come in very solid, thanks to the company's improving loan
book quality and diversified income streams. The company is clearly set to
overachieve its already increased profit guidance. Here is what to expect in
detail:

Group sales are seen up 3% yoy at EUR 67.7m (eNuW, 5% qoq). As we see
Ferratum's top-line to remain flattish, with -1% yoy, the uplift is seen to
stem from the SME business (CapitalBox), with a 5% growth yoy (eNuW, 4%
qoq), while Wholesale banking should grow strongly at 50% yoy (eNuW, +16%
qoq), albeit from a still relatively low base of EUR 5.3m.

EBT is expected to come in at EUR 7.9m (eNuW, 27% yoy), driven mainly by the
brokerage business, where we see the fee and commission income (net) with a
strong EUR 2.7m, translating into a sequential increase of 7%. As a result,
net profit is seen to come in at a solid EUR 6.9m.

With that, Multitude should be well on track to over achieve its already
increased FY25 net profit guidance of EUR 24-26m, as we are projecting net
profit figures to come in at EUR 21m for 9M'25e.

In the upcoming report, we will pay particular attention to the following:

  * The overall profitability thanks to a strong brokerage business and a
    high quality loan book

  * The consumer banking business (Ferratum) return to a growth path

  * The progress in profitability for the SME (CapitalBox) and Wholesale
    Banking businesses


The brokerage business is of particular interest, as it has permited
Multitude to diversify its income streams, without carrying incremental
risks on its books. Here, Multitude earns commission income for providing
compliance, licensing, and underwriting services to support Everest
Finanse's loan origination. Thus far, the brokerage business has added a
solid EUR 4.5m to the net operating income for H1'25, where we see the
positive trend continuing.

In Q2'25, the excellent profitability was also driven by lower impairment
levels, having decreased by an impressive 18.6%, from EUR 52.1m to EUR 42.4m.
Multitude also impressed in Q2'25 with impaired loan coverage ratio coming
in at 15.61%. Given this, we see further room for improvement in the already
excellent profit margins.

In a nutshell, Multitude should continue on its growth path while delivering
very strong profitability, on the back of a diversified and high quality
business.

BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 12.5 PT, based on our residual income model.
Mind you that Multitude is one of our NuWays Alpha picks.

Multitude

