Original-Research: Zalando SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

07.11.2025 / 09:55 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE

     Company Name:               Zalando SE
     ISIN:                       DE000ZAL1111

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       07.11.2025
     Target price:               38.40
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Q3-25: Development more than solid

In Q3-25, Zalando continued on its profitable growth path and reported Gross
Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth of 21.6% to EUR 4.2bn and revenue growth of
26.5% to EUR 3.0bn, driven predominantly by the inclusion of ABOUT YOU. The
adjusted EBIT slightly improved to EUR 96.3m (Q3-24: EUR 92.7m). The small
EBIT growth comes as no surprise, as ABOUT YOU has not yet reached Zalando's
level of profitability. On a pro-forma basis as of 11 July, assuming ABOUT
YOU had been part of the group in the prior-year period, third-quarter GMV
increased by 6.7%, while revenue grew by 7.5% compared with the same period
last year. A highlight was the development of the B2B segment: the company
achieved combined revenues exceeding EUR 277m, marking a 15.6% increase yoy.
Much more impressive was its adjusted EBIT that reached EUR 19.6m (Q3-24:
EUR 6.7m), with the adjusted EBIT margin seeing a strong increase of 4.3
percentage points, reaching 7.1%.
Our new EUR 38.40 TP reflects no change in estimates, but rather a) updated
peer group multiples and b) more important a lower cash position as a result
of the ABOUT YOU acquisition. Consequently, the recommendation remains Buy

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2225926 07.11.2025 CET/CEST

