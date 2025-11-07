W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 31 October 2025 to 06 November 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/10/2025

FR0013230612

1 030

18.1807

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/11/2025

FR0013230612

1 878

18.1041

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/11/2025

FR0013230612

3 388

17.7026

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/11/2025

FR0013230612

 598

17.3076

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/11/2025

FR0013230612

1 091

17.4978

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7 985

17.8011

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251107618496/en/

Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital

