Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 31 October 2025 to 06 November 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/10/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 030
|
18.1807
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 878
|
18.1041
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3 388
|
17.7026
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
598
|
17.3076
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 091
|
17.4978
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7 985
|
17.8011
|
Tikehau Capital