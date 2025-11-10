W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 3rd November to 7th November 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

60.8433

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

59.3784

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

59.1337

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.8260

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

57.8278

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

90 000

59.0195

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110963844/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

