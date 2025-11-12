China National Nuclear Corporation Showcases at World Nuclear Exhibition 2025 in Paris

From November 4 to 6 (local time), the World Nuclear Exhibition 2025 (WNE 2025) was held in Paris, France, where China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) showcased its comprehensive capabilities across the entire nuclear industry chain, reaffirming its commitment to sharing development opportunities with international partners.

During a workshop titled "From Dream to Delivery: CNNC Nuclear Energy Solution", CNNC representatives presented the company's integrated nuclear energy solutions, outstanding nuclear power design and construction capabilities, and innovative practices in the comprehensive utilization of nuclear energy. The session attracted more than 200 professionals and experts. Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of the World Nuclear Association, praised CNNC for demonstrating world-leading project delivery and operational excellence in the construction of Hualong One reactors.

At a dedicated panel discussion, CNNC representatives noted that China's nuclear technology has made remarkable progress, evolving from a latecomer to a global front-runner. The fusion energy development is advancing systematically through national strategies and coordinated industry-academia-research efforts, while nuclear power construction has achieved standardization and end-to-end digital transformation, contributing a "China Solution" to the global nuclear industry.

The CNNC booth featured a comprehensive display of the company's diversified portfolio of nuclear power technologies, including Hualong One, Linglong One, and high-temperature gas-cooled reactors, as well as technologies in fuel fabrication and radioactive waste management. During the exhibition, CNNC held discussions with Électricité de France (EDF), Westinghouse, Framatome, and other companies, reaching broad consensus on future cooperation.

CNNC is the only enterprise in China with operations spanning the entire nuclear science and technology industry chain, and ranks second globally in total installed capacity of operating and under-construction nuclear power units. Previously, CNNC has opened 12 nuclear research facilities to the world. Looking ahead, CNNC is committed to delivering tangible outcomes through pragmatic cooperation. As Xin Feng, Vice President of CNNC, stated at the promotional event, "Facing the shared challenges of energy transition and climate change, CNNC is ready to work hand in hand with partners around the world to deepen innovation and cooperation, and jointly create a safer, more efficient, and sustainable energy future."

