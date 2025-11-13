W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin
Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

13.11.2025 / 16:37 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation
in traffic systems SE

     Company Name:               init innovation in traffic systems SE
     ISIN:                       DE0005759807

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       13.11.2025
     Target price:               60.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Tailwind for year-end targets

init showed strong results in its third quarter: sales increased by 34% yoy
and EBIT margin came in 10%, reaching double-digit terrain. Furthermore,
Thanks to the positive earnings performance and agreed advance payment
terms, cash flow from operating activities quadrupled to EUR 33.3m in the
nine-month period (September 30, 2024: EUR 8.0m). We therefore confirm our
Buy recommendation and the EUR 60.00 TP.



INIT innovation in traffic systems

