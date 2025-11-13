Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

^ Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 13.11.2025 / 16:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 13.11.2025 Target price: 60.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Tailwind for year-end targets init showed strong results in its third quarter: sales increased by 34% yoy and EBIT margin came in 10%, reaching double-digit terrain. Furthermore, Thanks to the positive earnings performance and agreed advance payment terms, cash flow from operating activities quadrupled to EUR 33.3m in the nine-month period (September 30, 2024: EUR 8.0m). We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 60.00 TP. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a38fb66a49a960322ee70bf6d0099450 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=6ed501bd-c0a5-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2229620 13.11.2025 CET/CEST °