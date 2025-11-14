W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

October 31, 2025

21 531 967

31 281 005

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 064 073, taking into account the 1 216 932 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114933666/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

Jacquet Metal Service

