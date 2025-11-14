JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
October 31, 2025
|
21 531 967
|
31 281 005
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 064 073, taking into account the 1 216 932 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114933666/en/
JACQUET METALS SA
