JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

JACQUET METALS SA

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights October 31, 2025 21 531 967 31 281 005

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 064 073, taking into account the 1 216 932 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

