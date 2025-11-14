Original-Research: Mister Spex SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

dpa-AFX
Original-Research: Mister Spex SE - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

14.11.2025 / 13:26 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE

     Company Name:               Mister Spex SE
     ISIN:                       DE000A3CSAE2

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       14.11.2025
     Target price:               5.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

FY 2025 guidance confirmed

Mister Spex continues its performance from earlier in the year into Q3:
lower sales due to a reduction in discount campaigns and withdrawal from
low-margin international markets. However, there has also been a significant
increase in gross margin and a reduction in bottom-line losses, particularly
due to the increased share of prescription glasses in stores. The company
has begun acquiring profitable optician businesses, which is good news.
Mister Spex confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and expects a decline in net
revenue of 10% to 20% and an EBIT margin between -5% and -15%. We confirm
our Buy recommendation and the long-term EUR 5.00 TP.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a079d82141309ba7d61e9f8e2972a382
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

