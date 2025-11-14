Original-Research: Mister Spex SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

^ Original-Research: Mister Spex SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 14.11.2025 / 13:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE Company Name: Mister Spex SE ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 14.11.2025 Target price: 5.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni FY 2025 guidance confirmed Mister Spex continues its performance from earlier in the year into Q3: lower sales due to a reduction in discount campaigns and withdrawal from low-margin international markets. However, there has also been a significant increase in gross margin and a reduction in bottom-line losses, particularly due to the increased share of prescription glasses in stores. The company has begun acquiring profitable optician businesses, which is good news. Mister Spex confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and expects a decline in net revenue of 10% to 20% and an EBIT margin between -5% and -15%. We confirm our Buy recommendation and the long-term EUR 5.00 TP. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a079d82141309ba7d61e9f8e2972a382 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=6679d4c9-c154-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2230212 14.11.2025 CET/CEST °