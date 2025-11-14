W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 07 November 2025 to 13 November 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/11/2025

FR0013230612

5 118

15.3286

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/11/2025

FR0013230612

4 023

15.4712

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/11/2025

FR0013230612

2 150

15.2028

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/11/2025

FR0013230612

1 647

15.1554

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/11/2025

FR0013230612

1 835

15.2674

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

14 773

15.3222

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114885389/en/

Tikehau Capital

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Aktien New York
Dow Jones gibt nach neuem Rekord nach - Nasdaq bleibt unter Druckgestern, 16:02 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Dow Jones gibt nach neuem Rekord nach - Nasdaq bleibt unter Druck
Weitere Artikel
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden