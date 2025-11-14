Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 07 November 2025 to 13 November 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/11/2025 FR0013230612 5 118 15.3286 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/11/2025 FR0013230612 4 023 15.4712 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/11/2025 FR0013230612 2 150 15.2028 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/11/2025 FR0013230612 1 647 15.1554 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/11/2025 FR0013230612 1 835 15.2674 XPAR TOTAL 14 773 15.3222

