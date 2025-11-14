Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 07 November 2025 to 13 November 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
5 118
|
15.3286
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
4 023
|
15.4712
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 150
|
15.2028
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 647
|
15.1554
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 835
|
15.2674
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
14 773
|
15.3222
|
Tikehau Capital