Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 10/11/2025 to 14/11/2025

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction 

Identity code of the financial
instrument

Total daily volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

10-Nov-25

FR0010307819

19 230

132,1351

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

11-Nov-25

FR0010307819

19 230

131,3731

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

12-Nov-25

FR0010307819

22 230

133,4532

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

13-Nov-25

FR0010307819

19 230

132,2499

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

14-Nov-25

FR0010307819

19 230

129,4636

XPAR

* Rounded to four decimal places

TOTAL

99 150

131,7870

 

Legrand

Legrand

