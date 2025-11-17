Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 10/11/2025 to 14/11/2025
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial
|
Total daily volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
10-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
19 230
|
132,1351
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
11-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
19 230
|
131,3731
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
12-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
22 230
|
133,4532
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
13-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
19 230
|
132,2499
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
14-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
19 230
|
129,4636
|
XPAR
|
* Rounded to four decimal places
|
TOTAL
|
99 150
|
131,7870
