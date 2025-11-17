Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG 17.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG ISIN: AT0000922554 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 17.11.2025 Target price: EUR 54.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr On Friday, Rosenbauer presented strong Q3 results. Here are the key takeaways: Q3 revenue of EUR 346m, up 12.8% yoy, exceeded expectations of EUR 338m (eNuW), carried by all major product segments. Vehicle revenues rose by 15.7% yoy to EUR 270.8m, Fire & Safety by 16.6% yoy to EUR 28.4m and Customer service by 7.7% yoy to EUR 33m. Regionally, Americas improved by 30.5% yoy to EUR 105m, while Europe slightly declined by 2.7% yoy, denoting EUR 157m in revenue. Strong contributions from typically more volatile developing regions Middle East (+16.4% yoy, EUR 39.8m) and Asia-Pacific (+78.9% yoy, EUR 43.3m) aided in turning this Q3 from a typically seasonally weaker quarter into a strong one. Q3 EBITDA came in at EUR 35.3m, soaring by 51.6% yoy. At the same time Q3 EBIT of EUR 26m was up 73.5% yoy despite a continued headwind from the Preventive Fire Protection segment, which remains in restructuring with a EUR 6.2m EBIT loss. Key drivers for the strong growth were efficiency gains thanks to improved supply chains, no further headwinds from tariffs in the US (Q3 margin of 8.9% vs -2.5% in H1) and an improving mix effect (i.e. stronger growth of higher margin regions APAC and MEA). The order backlog at the end of Q3 reached a new all-time high of EUR 2.4bn, up 10.5 % yoy, providing strong visibility well into 2026, even as order intake came in 6.3% below last year's figure at EUR 458m. The temporary softness was visible across all segments, except for Asia-Pacific. Adjustments on the FY 25 guidance became necessary, as visibility increased towards the end of the year. Rosenbauer delivered early on turning the operating cash flow positive (positive territories were already reached in Q3). Yet, roughly EUR 50m of sales were pushed into Q1 2026 to help smooth out seasonality and ease extra costs from running above capacity in the final quarter. FY25 revenue is now expected at EUR1.45bn, with the deferred EUR 50m coming in at slightly better margins. Assuming no further one-offs, the EBIT margin of 5.5% for FY 2025 was confirmed. The working capital improved from EUR 512m in Q3 2024 to EUR 472m, due to efficiency measures taken. Net debt denoted at EUR 305m (Q3 2024: EUR 467.8m) and the equity ratio improved from 14% a year ago to 24.4% in Q3 2025 (thanks to the resolved capital increase), as the company continues to solidify its financial position. Our take: With a record order backlog, management focusing on efficient deliveries and supply chains stabilizing, we expect further positive top-line developments. Margin improvements are to follow with further efficiency measures introduced (EUR 10m additional savings from FY26e). As debt covenants are more easily met, managements freedom in decision making continues to improve. With PFP restructuring efforts under way, we expect its negative impact on EBIT margins to decrease in 2026. In sum, the company is well on track to further cement the ongoing operational turnaround. BUY with a EUR 54 PT, based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=e1656ee0fe729c57f190fa3e6cfceb5f For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=9c2cf22d-c384-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2230552 17.11.2025 CET/CEST °