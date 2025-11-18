W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

October 31, 2025

76,060,831

95,164,192

94,437,860

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118867874/en/

Arkema

Arkema

