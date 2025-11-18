Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
October 31, 2025
|
76,060,831
|
95,164,192
|
94,437,860
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118867874/en/
Arkema
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Niederländischer FarbenherstellerAkzoNobel und Axalta schmieden neuen Farben-Gigantenheute, 08:51 Uhr · Reuters
Premium-Beiträge
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 16.11.2025Wie geht's nach dem Shutdown weiter? Das sagt die Statistik16. Nov. · onvista
Chartzeit EilmeldungEin Rohstoff mit Momentum: Warum sich hier eine Trading-Chance aufbaut14. Nov. · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan RißeIst Geldpolitik kein Faktor mehr für Aktien? Die Stunde der Wahrheit naht08. Nov. · Acatis