Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
19.11.2025 / 16:47 CET/CEST
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

     Company Name:                Deutsche Rohstoff AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0XYG76

     Reason for the research:     9M/25 results
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        19.11.2025
     Target price:                EUR63
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and decreased the price target from EUR 68.00 to EUR 63.00.

Abstract:
9M/25 revenue fell 12.5% to EUR150.1m (9M/24: EUR171.6m) and 9M/25 EBITDA by

16.8% to EUR101.7m (EUR122.2m) as DRAG reduced CAPEX to EUR81.9m (9M/24: EUR151.0m)

against the backdrop of a lower oil price. DRAG have maintained 2025
guidance for sales and EBITDA, first given with the 2024 annual report, of

EUR170m - EUR190m and of EUR115m - EUR135m respectively. Management now sees 'a high

likelihood' that the upper end of these ranges will be achieved. As in
previous years, the pace of the drilling programme in 2026 and 2027 is
likely to depend on the short-term oil price outlook. Based on the current
oil and gas futures strips, we expect CAPEX at a similar level to this year,
i.e. EUR90m - EUR100m, which will be sufficient to maintain sales and EBITDA at
the 2025 level. The value of DRAG's stake in the debt and equity of the
tungsten producer, Almonty, has multiplied over 4-fold this year and now
accounts for ca. 35% of DRAG's enterprise value. Although the mid-October
tariff accommodation between the U.S. and China has prompted a fall of 40%
in the Almonty share price from its high of CAD13.99 on 14 October, we note
that the tungsten price has risen by a further 15% from USD620/mtu to
USD715/mtu since this date. In our view, continued Chinese export controls
and rising demand from the defence sector are likely to push the tungsten
price still higher over the next few months. This suggests an imminent
resumption of the upward movement in the value of DRAG's stake in Almonty.
We maintain our Buy recommendation but have lowered the price target to EUR63
compared with EUR68 in our most recent study of 22 October (upside: 38%).


First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
(ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 68,00 auf EUR 63,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Der Umsatz in den ersten neun Monaten des Jahres 2025 sank um 12,5 % auf
EUR150,1 Mio. (9M/24: EUR171,6 Mio.) und das EBITDA in den ersten neun Monaten
des Jahres 2025 um 16,8 % auf EUR101,7 Mio. (EUR122,2 Mio.), da DRAG die
Investitionsausgaben vor dem Hintergrund niedrigerer Ölpreise auf EUR81,9 Mio.
(9M/24: EUR151,0 Mio.) reduzierte. DRAG hat die im Jahresbericht 2024 erstmals
veröffentlichte Prognose für Umsatz und EBITDA für 2025 von EUR170 Mio. bis

EUR190 Mio. bzw. EUR115 Mio. bis EUR135 Mio. beibehalten. Das Management sieht nun

eine 'hohe Wahrscheinlichkeit', dass das obere Ende dieser Spannen erreicht
wird. Wie in den Vorjahren dürfte das Tempo des Bohrprogramms in den Jahren
2026 und 2027 von den kurzfristigen Aussichten für den Ölpreis abhängen. Auf
der Grundlage der aktuellen Öl- und Gas-Futures-Strips erwarten wir CAPEX
auf einem ähnlichen Niveau wie in diesem Jahr, d. h. EUR90 Mio. bis EUR100 Mio.,
was ausreichen wird, um Umsatz und EBITDA auf dem Niveau von 2025 zu halten.
Der Wert der Beteiligung von DRAG an den Verbindlichkeiten und Eigenkapital
des Wolframproduzenten Almonty hat sich in diesem Jahr mehr als vervierfacht
und macht nun ca. 35 % des Unternehmenswerts von DRAG aus. Obwohl die Mitte
Oktober vereinbarte Zollvereinbarung zwischen den USA und China zu einem
Rückgang des Almonty-Aktienkurses um 40 % gegenüber seinem Höchststand von
CAD13,99 am 14. Oktober geführt hat, stellen wir fest, dass der Wolframpreis
seit diesem Datum um weitere 15 % von USD620/mtu auf USD715/mtu gestiegen
ist. Unserer Ansicht nach dürften die anhaltenden chinesischen
Exportkontrollen und die steigende Nachfrage aus dem Verteidigungssektor den
Wolframpreis in den nächsten Monaten weiter in die Höhe treiben. Dies deutet
auf eine baldige Wiederaufnahme des Aufwärtstrends des Wertes der
DRAG-Beteiligung an Almonty hin. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei
(Kurspotenzial: 38%).


Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=44da4a1dfcdfcb820c0c01d58de86815

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

