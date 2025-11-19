Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

^ Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 19.11.2025 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Reason for the research: 9M/25 results Recommendation: Buy from: 19.11.2025 Target price: EUR63 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 68.00 to EUR 63.00. Abstract: 9M/25 revenue fell 12.5% to EUR150.1m (9M/24: EUR171.6m) and 9M/25 EBITDA by

16.8% to EUR101.7m (EUR122.2m) as DRAG reduced CAPEX to EUR81.9m (9M/24: EUR151.0m)

against the backdrop of a lower oil price. DRAG have maintained 2025 guidance for sales and EBITDA, first given with the 2024 annual report, of

EUR170m - EUR190m and of EUR115m - EUR135m respectively. Management now sees 'a high

likelihood' that the upper end of these ranges will be achieved. As in previous years, the pace of the drilling programme in 2026 and 2027 is likely to depend on the short-term oil price outlook. Based on the current oil and gas futures strips, we expect CAPEX at a similar level to this year, i.e. EUR90m - EUR100m, which will be sufficient to maintain sales and EBITDA at the 2025 level. The value of DRAG's stake in the debt and equity of the tungsten producer, Almonty, has multiplied over 4-fold this year and now accounts for ca. 35% of DRAG's enterprise value. Although the mid-October tariff accommodation between the U.S. and China has prompted a fall of 40% in the Almonty share price from its high of CAD13.99 on 14 October, we note that the tungsten price has risen by a further 15% from USD620/mtu to USD715/mtu since this date. In our view, continued Chinese export controls and rising demand from the defence sector are likely to push the tungsten price still higher over the next few months. This suggests an imminent resumption of the upward movement in the value of DRAG's stake in Almonty. We maintain our Buy recommendation but have lowered the price target to EUR63 compared with EUR68 in our most recent study of 22 October (upside: 38%). First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 68,00 auf EUR 63,00. Zusammenfassung: Der Umsatz in den ersten neun Monaten des Jahres 2025 sank um 12,5 % auf EUR150,1 Mio. (9M/24: EUR171,6 Mio.) und das EBITDA in den ersten neun Monaten des Jahres 2025 um 16,8 % auf EUR101,7 Mio. (EUR122,2 Mio.), da DRAG die Investitionsausgaben vor dem Hintergrund niedrigerer Ölpreise auf EUR81,9 Mio. (9M/24: EUR151,0 Mio.) reduzierte. DRAG hat die im Jahresbericht 2024 erstmals veröffentlichte Prognose für Umsatz und EBITDA für 2025 von EUR170 Mio. bis

EUR190 Mio. bzw. EUR115 Mio. bis EUR135 Mio. beibehalten. Das Management sieht nun

eine 'hohe Wahrscheinlichkeit', dass das obere Ende dieser Spannen erreicht wird. Wie in den Vorjahren dürfte das Tempo des Bohrprogramms in den Jahren 2026 und 2027 von den kurzfristigen Aussichten für den Ölpreis abhängen. Auf der Grundlage der aktuellen Öl- und Gas-Futures-Strips erwarten wir CAPEX auf einem ähnlichen Niveau wie in diesem Jahr, d. h. EUR90 Mio. bis EUR100 Mio., was ausreichen wird, um Umsatz und EBITDA auf dem Niveau von 2025 zu halten. Der Wert der Beteiligung von DRAG an den Verbindlichkeiten und Eigenkapital des Wolframproduzenten Almonty hat sich in diesem Jahr mehr als vervierfacht und macht nun ca. 35 % des Unternehmenswerts von DRAG aus. Obwohl die Mitte Oktober vereinbarte Zollvereinbarung zwischen den USA und China zu einem Rückgang des Almonty-Aktienkurses um 40 % gegenüber seinem Höchststand von CAD13,99 am 14. Oktober geführt hat, stellen wir fest, dass der Wolframpreis seit diesem Datum um weitere 15 % von USD620/mtu auf USD715/mtu gestiegen ist. Unserer Ansicht nach dürften die anhaltenden chinesischen Exportkontrollen und die steigende Nachfrage aus dem Verteidigungssektor den Wolframpreis in den nächsten Monaten weiter in die Höhe treiben. Dies deutet auf eine baldige Wiederaufnahme des Aufwärtstrends des Wertes der DRAG-Beteiligung an Almonty hin. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei (Kurspotenzial: 38%). Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=44da4a1dfcdfcb820c0c01d58de86815 Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=ff6004c8-c55d-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2232854 19.11.2025 CET/CEST °