Original-Research: SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG (von GBC AG): BUY

The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of GBC AG to SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG Company Name: SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG ISIN: DE000A2GS609 Reason for the Research Report (Initial Coverage) research: Recommendation: BUY Target price: 17.50 EUR Target price on 31.12.2026 sight of: Last rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker, Niklas Ripplinger Strong growth in new customers heralds growth phase - sustainable profitability in sight from 2027 Smartbroker Holding AG is an integrated capital market platform provider with two complementary business segments: online brokerage and digital financial media. Under the Smartbroker+ brand, the company operates a multi-award-winning online broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the service portfolio of a traditional full-service broker with the conditions of a modern neobroker. At the same time, the group operates four of the most widely read financial portals in the German-speaking world: wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de, and ARIVA.de. In 2024, these generated a total of around 2.5 billion page views and reached over 4.5 million monthly active users in the current year. This makes Smartbroker one of the largest financial portal operators in Germany. Their hybrid business model combining media and brokerage segments enables high operational efficiency and strong synergy potential. The portals act as the group's own lead channel, significantly reducing customer acquisition costs (CAC) compared to competitors. The expansion of content links between portals and Smartbroker+, such as through the integration of market analyses, news feeds, and community functions directly into the trading platform, also increases user loyalty and transaction frequency. In fiscal year 2024, Smartbroker Holding AG achieved an increase in revenue to EUR52.48 million (previous year: EUR46.54 million), driven by the successful migration to Smartbroker+ and increasing trading activity among customers. EBITDA increased significantly to EUR8.97 million (previous year: EUR1.35 million), marking the transition from the build-up to the scaling phase. In addition, operating cash flow rose to EUR9.99 million (previous year: EUR2.1 million). Following the successful relaunch of Smartbroker+ and the consolidation of the technical infrastructure, 2025 will be marked by accelerated growth and targeted market penetration. In the first half of 2025, Smartbroker Holding AG generated revenue of EUR32.31 million (previous year: EUR25.51 million) and EBITDA of EUR0.06 million (previous year: EUR2.92 million). We therefore expect revenue to rise to EUR65.0 million (+23.9%) in the 2025 financial year, driven by strong new customer growth of approximately 80,000 securities accounts and a significant increase in customer deposits to over EUR850 million. In the short term, operating earnings will continue to be negative as a result of the greatly expanded marketing measures to acquire customers. We forecast EBITDA of EUR-1.2 million and net income of EUR-10.06 million. However, these expenses are strategic in nature and aim to build a sustainably profitable customer base with positive lifetime value. From 2026 onwards, the company should enter the earnings phase and generate an estimated EBITDA of EUR3.83 million before reaching operational break-even in 2027 and a significant increase in earnings, both on an EBITDA basis at EUR12.76 million and at the level of net income at EUR8.29 million, and free cash flow of EUR9.79 million. Smartbroker Holding AG has excellent growth prospects in the medium term. In addition to scaling Smartbroker+, the expansion of heavy trader functions, API connections, interest-bearing accounts and children's accounts, as well as the integration of personalized content, are key growth drivers. Regulatory changes such as the PFOF ban from 2026 are likely to further change the competitive environment in favor of the Smartbroker Group, as its revenue structure is not significantly dependent on order flow remuneration. Based on a DCF model, we have determined a price target of EUR17.50 per share. Based on a DCF model, we have determined a price target of EUR17.50 per share. Compared to the current price of EUR11.45 (as of November 6, 2025), there is significant upside potential and we assign a 'BUY' rating. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5033a106c3a1ae8ca2be9d3873fd5cba 