Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 17th November to 21st November 2025
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
17/11/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
58.7743
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
18/11/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
57.7048
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
19/11/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
57.8022
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
20/11/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
57.7432
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
21/11/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
57.6295
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
105 000
|
57.9165
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251124640913/en/
Eurofins
