W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 17th November to 21st November 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.7743

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

57.7048

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

57.8022

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

57.7432

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

25 000

57.6295

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

105 000

57.9165

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251124640913/en/

Eurofins

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Update von onvista-Chefanalyst Martin Goersch
CDS, Krypto, KI: Warum die Rally ins Straucheln geraten ist21. Nov. · onvista
Angebote zur Black Week
Sichere dir 50 Prozent Rabatt auf ein onvista-Abo21. Nov. · onvista
Alle Premium-News
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden