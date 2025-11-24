W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Legrand: Statement of transactions in own shares from 17/11/2025 to 21/11/2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the
Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial
instrument

Total daily volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

17-Nov-25

FR0010307819

20,650

130.2206

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

18-Nov-25

FR0010307819

25,400

127.4334

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

19-Nov-25

FR0010307819

17,250

128.1902

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

20-Nov-25

FR0010307819

14,700

131.5999

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

21-Nov-25

FR0010307819

36,500

126.7701

XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places

TOTAL

114,500

128.3736

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251124871247/en/

Legrand

Legrand

