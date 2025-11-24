Legrand: Statement of transactions in own shares from 17/11/2025 to 21/11/2025
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial
|
Total daily volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
17-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
20,650
|
130.2206
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
18-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
25,400
|
127.4334
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
19-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
17,250
|
128.1902
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
20-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
14,700
|
131.5999
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
21-Nov-25
|
FR0010307819
|
36,500
|
126.7701
|
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|
TOTAL
|
114,500
|
128.3736
