Original-Research: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG - from GBC AG

24.11.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Classification of GBC AG to DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG

     Company Name:                DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A3DW408

     Reason for the research:     Research Note
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR6.53
     Target price on sight of:    31.12.2025
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Strategic realignment towards impact investing with a strong investment
portfolio and attractive NAV potential

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (formerly NEON Equity AG) realigned its
business model in the past financial year. The company's focus is currently
described as 'impact investing'. This means that in future, it will
primarily invest in companies that are active in future-oriented industries.
DN AG's investment portfolio currently comprises three major investments:
EcoMotion Holding AG (formerly First Move! AG) and More Impact AG (More
Impact for short), in which an investment was made in the 2023 financial
year. At the same time, these two investments, as well as the minority
investments in Global Health Care AG (formerly EasyMotionSkin Tec AG), SW
Safe The Water Holding AG and Susmata Holding AG, represent the company's
new investment approach focused on sustainable business models.

At EUR13.24 million, total income for the first six months of 2025 was
significantly higher than the previous year's level (EUR4.99 million). As the
investments are not consolidated at DN AG but are recognised in the
financial result, total income mainly comprises proceeds from the
transaction of securities and investment income (dividends, interest).

However, the sharp rise in total income was offset by a significant increase
in other operating expenses, which led to a noticeable increase in operating
costs to EUR-4.39 million (previous year: EUR1.26 million). These are primarily
related to costs for consulting services, external work and commissions. In
addition, the financial result was significantly below the previous year's
figure at EUR-5.23 million (previous year: EUR1.92 million). While the previous
year was positively influenced by income from securities, DN AG had to write
down securities held by an investment in the first six months of 2025. This
was necessary due to the persistently low price level. Interest expenses
also rose in connection with the higher outstanding bond volume. All in all,
the company posted a net profit for the period of EUR3.49 million (previous
year: EUR5.55 million), which is below the previous year's figure.

As at 30 June 2025, DN AG reported an increase in available liquidity to
EUR8.86 million (31 December 2024: EUR3.69 million). Both the sale of securities
and the continued issuance of the 10% corporate bond are likely to have
contributed to this. On the other hand, there was a significant increase in
other assets, which is likely to have had a negative impact on liquidity.

The balance sheet of DN AG shows characteristics typical of investment
companies. It is characterised by the dominance of equity, which increased
to EUR288.51 million as at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR285.02 million)
and an equity ratio of 88.0%. As a result of the contribution in kind of 88%
of the shares in EcoMotion Holding AG after the balance sheet date, equity
rose further to around EUR367 million and the equity ratio is now over 90%.

We use the NAV approach to value DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG. The total
NAV calculated amounts to EUR363.03 million (previously: EUR282.62 million). The
significantly higher NAV is distributed across a higher number of
outstanding shares (55.58 million shares), which corresponds to a NAV per
share of EUR6.53 (previously: EUR6.42). As announced in the last research study,
the acquisition of Eco-Motion Holding AG has no significant impact on the
NAV per share, as it was carried out as part of a capital increase in kind
at EUR6.80 per share, which is close to the fair share value. Based on the
current share price, we assign a 'BUY' rating.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ce27c2e6a5b901429133c5664de1b53d

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Completion (german): 19.11.2025 (1:57 pm)
First disclosure (german): 20.11.2025 (09:00 am)
Completion (engl.): 24.11.2025 (09:19 am)
First disclosure (engl.): 24.11.2025 (11:00 am)

