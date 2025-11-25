CORRECTING and REPLACING - FDJ UNITED: 2026 Financial Communication Calendar

W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

This replaces the announcement made at 6 p.m. CET on November 18 due to the following corrections: Updated AGM date.

2026 Financial Communication Calendar

FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, announces its 2026 financial communication calendar.

Event

Date

Results FY 2025

February, Thursday 19 - premarket

Quiet period from January, Monday 19

Revenue Q1 2026

April, Tuesday 21 - aftermarket

Quiet period from April, Monday 6

AGM

April, Thursday 23

Results H1 2026

July, Wednesday 29 - aftermarket

Quiet period from June, Monday 29

Revenue Q3 2026

October, Wednesday 21 - aftermarket

Quiet period from October, Monday 5

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in more than 10 regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (FDJU) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125103817/en/

Media Contact
01 41 10 33 82 | media@fdjunited.com

Investor Relations Contact
01 41 04 19 74 | invest@fdjunited.com

