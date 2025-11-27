WattCycle Unveils 2025 Black Friday Battery Sales with Europe-Wide Savings on LiFePO4 Batteries

WattCycle today announces the launch of its Europe-wide Black Friday battery deals 2025, offer up to 60% off for LiFePO4 batteries plus an additional 8% discount at checkout with no minimum order value. All EU users are covered by 30 days price protection policy to ensure they secure the best available price during the promotion.

Of particular note is the WattCycle 12V 314Ah battery, featured as the most heavily discounted product in the 2025 Black Friday sales. The battery is offered at ¬489,99 (was ¬1.299,99), representing a 60% discount. After using the "BlackFriday8%" battery coupon code only ¬450.79. This battery delivers 4.019Wh of usable energy and engineered with advanced 200A BMS and EV A+ Grade cells rated for 15.000+ cycles, offering a reliable long-term power solution for diverse applications.

WattCycle Marine Solution

The European boating season underscores the need for dependable, lightweight power. WattCycle 12V 100Ah TM Bluetooth is engineered for trolling motors and boat, offering compact form factors that save weight and free deck space while providing Bluetooth monitoring for real-time status checks. Advanced 120A BMS and multi-layer smart protection, IP67 grade waterproof and vibration-resistant construction, and EV A+ grade cells make this battery suited to routine marine use and short cruises. This Black Friday sales, boaters can secure WattCycle 12V 100Ah TM Bluetooth battery for ¬239.99 (was ¬289.99).

WattCycle Motorhome Power Solution

Designed for motorhome and camper users, WattCycle 12V 100Ah Underseat Bluetooth battery serves as a reliable house bank for refrigerator, heating and medical devices. Its low-profile housing (under 190mm) and easy track-based mounting design allow effortless installation beneath the RV front seat, with room for two units side-by-side for added capacity. Advanced BMS with low-temperature cutoff, drop-in compatibility and expandable architecture deliver reliable protection and long-lasting performance. Available for ¬209,99 (was ¬259,99) during the Black Friday sale.

WattCycle Solar Energy Storage

WattCycle 48V 100Ah Wall Bluetooth is a compact wall-mounted storage solution tailored for home energy systems. Offered at ¬889,99 (was ¬1.999,99) for the Black Friday battery sales, this battery provides 5.120Wh usable energy and integrated status reporting via an independent LED SOC indicator. With an all-in-one design and robust monitoring options, the Wall Bluetooth is ideal for homeowners seeking reliable, space-saving DC storage.

