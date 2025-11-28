Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 21 November 2025 to 27 November 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
21/11/2025
FR0013230612
4 095
14.7960
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
24/11/2025
FR0013230612
1 387
14.9287
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
25/11/2025
FR0013230612
2 265
14.7595
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
26/11/2025
FR0013230612
3 920
14.8222
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
27/11/2025
FR0013230612
1 158
15.0130
XPAR
TOTAL
12 825
14.8315
Tikehau Capital