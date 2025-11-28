W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 21 November 2025 to 27 November 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/11/2025

FR0013230612

4 095

14.7960

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/11/2025

FR0013230612

1 387

14.9287

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/11/2025

FR0013230612

2 265

14.7595

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/11/2025

FR0013230612

3 920

14.8222

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/11/2025

FR0013230612

1 158

15.0130

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

12 825

14.8315

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251128237150/en/

Tikehau Capital

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Nachwehen des Signa-Ausgangs
Bank Bär will Kredit-Debakel mit erneuter Wertberichtigung abhaken24. Nov. · Reuters
Gebäude mit Julius Bär Logo
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Plus
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Krypto wird erwachsen: wo nun die neue Chance liegtgestern, 08:19 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Trading-Impuls
Alibaba: Tradingchance nach den Quartalszahlen?25. Nov. · onvista
Alle Premium-News
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden