W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Original-Research: Planethic Group AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH)...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: Planethic Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

01.12.2025 / 15:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Planethic Group AG

     Company Name:                Planethic Group AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A2YN504

     Reason for the research:     Discontinuation of coverage
     Recommendation:              Not Rated
     from:                        01.12.2025
     Target price:                Not Rated
     Target price on sight of:    -
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat die Research-Coverage der Planethic Group
AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2) eingestellt. Analyst Ellis Acklin zieht seine
Empfehlung (vorher: Kaufen) und sein Kursziel zurück (vorher: EUR 26,00).

Zusammenfassung:
Wir stellen die Coverage der Planethic Group AG ein und ziehen unsere
Prognosen, unser Kursziel und unsere Bewertung zurück.

First Berlin Equity Research has discontinued coverage of Planethic Group AG
(ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2). Analyst Ellis Acklin withdraws his recommendation
(previous: Buy) and price target (previous: EUR 26.00).

Abstract:
We are discontinuing coverage of Planethic Group AG including the withdrawal
of our forecasts, target price, and rating.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=eebb89846f9e26791fcef4dd6d56589f

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=bcb5d003-cec3-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2238374 01.12.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Knaus Tabbert
Veganz Group

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Plus
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Krypto wird erwachsen: wo nun die neue Chance liegt27. Nov. · onvista
Plus
Trading-Impuls
Alibaba: Tradingchance nach den Quartalszahlen?25. Nov. · onvista
Alle Premium-News
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden