Original-Research: Planethic Group AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH)...

^ Original-Research: Planethic Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 01.12.2025 / 15:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Planethic Group AG Company Name: Planethic Group AG ISIN: DE000A2YN504 Reason for the research: Discontinuation of coverage Recommendation: Not Rated from: 01.12.2025 Target price: Not Rated Target price on sight of: - Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin First Berlin Equity Research hat die Research-Coverage der Planethic Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2) eingestellt. Analyst Ellis Acklin zieht seine Empfehlung (vorher: Kaufen) und sein Kursziel zurück (vorher: EUR 26,00). Zusammenfassung: Wir stellen die Coverage der Planethic Group AG ein und ziehen unsere Prognosen, unser Kursziel und unsere Bewertung zurück. First Berlin Equity Research has discontinued coverage of Planethic Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2). Analyst Ellis Acklin withdraws his recommendation (previous: Buy) and price target (previous: EUR 26.00). Abstract: We are discontinuing coverage of Planethic Group AG including the withdrawal of our forecasts, target price, and rating. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=eebb89846f9e26791fcef4dd6d56589f Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=bcb5d003-cec3-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2238374 01.12.2025 CET/CEST °