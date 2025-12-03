Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG - from NuWays AG 03.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Steyr Motors AG Company Name: Steyr Motors AG ISIN: AT0000A3FW25 Reason for the research: Initiation Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 59 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Opportunity engine; INITIATE with BUY Steyr Motors is a rare pure-play in defence-grade diesel propulsion, combining a patented monoblock engine architecture with a small-series production model that delivers unmatched power-to-weight ratios and extreme reliability. This engineering edge enables Steyr to build tailor-made engines for military vehicles, boats and APUs where weight, size and resilience are mission-critical and alternatives simply do not fit. The result is a business embedded as single-source supplier on frontline platforms such as Leopard 2, Hawkei and GRF, backed by blue-chip OEMs like Thales, KNDS, Rheinmetall and Urovesa. With decades-long platform lives and limited competition, Steyr converts technical superiority into pricing power, customer lock-in and unusually high earnings visibility for a niche industrial. Steyr Motors enters a structurally re-arming Europe with a growth pipeline far larger than its current scale suggests, supported by c. EUR 300m of backlog into 2030e. Defence budgets are rising, equipment shares are expanding, and decades of underinvestment in ground forces are driving a sustained procurement cycle in exactly the subsystems where Steyr is embedded. Main battle tank APUs represent the strongest growth vector, with Leopard 2 A8, KF51 Panther and potentially the K2, offering multi-year, high-probability demand. In parallel, internationalisation across Asia and the US, combined with the new mobile power unit, broadens Steyr's TAM and supports growth beyond its current core programmes. Altogether, sales are expected to grow at a 37% CAGR between 2024-28e. At the same time, the EBIT margin looks set to reach 21% by 2028e (eNuW), vs. 2025 guidance of 13-16%, thanks to improving personnel utilization, as only c. 22% of Steyr Motors employees work in production. Importantly, the setup has spare capacity, as Steyr Motors is currently only operating a four day week with one shift model. Positive news ahead: Steyr Motors' newly launched mobile power generator is on track for first commercial orders in H1 '26e (eNuW), adding a new leg of structural demand. Parallel internationalisation continues to gain traction, with further progress expected in China, India and the US. In addition, several large-scale defence programmes entering procurement in 2026 carry cumulative revenue potential well above EUR 100m for Steyr Motors, underpinning a pipeline that should act as a meaningful catalyst for the shares. INITIATE Steyr Motors with BUY, PT EUR 59, based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=7f8077b15eef66c9ae67630014d478ed For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=ffc8c224-d018-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2239376 03.12.2025 CET/CEST °