Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG - from NuWays AG

03.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Steyr Motors AG

     Company Name:                Steyr Motors AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000A3FW25

     Reason for the research:     Initiation
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 59
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Simon Keller

Opportunity engine; INITIATE with BUY

Steyr Motors is a rare pure-play in defence-grade diesel propulsion,
combining a patented monoblock engine architecture with a small-series
production model that delivers unmatched power-to-weight ratios and extreme
reliability. This engineering edge enables Steyr to build tailor-made
engines for military vehicles, boats and APUs where weight, size and
resilience are mission-critical and alternatives simply do not fit.

The result is a business embedded as single-source supplier on frontline
platforms such as Leopard 2, Hawkei and GRF, backed by blue-chip OEMs like
Thales, KNDS, Rheinmetall and Urovesa. With decades-long platform lives and
limited competition, Steyr converts technical superiority into pricing power,
customer lock-in and unusually high earnings visibility for a niche
industrial.
Steyr Motors enters a structurally re-arming Europe with a growth pipeline
far larger than its current scale suggests, supported by c. EUR 300m of
backlog into 2030e. Defence budgets are rising, equipment shares are
expanding, and decades of underinvestment in ground forces are driving a
sustained procurement cycle in exactly the subsystems where Steyr is
embedded. Main battle tank APUs represent the strongest growth vector, with
Leopard 2 A8, KF51 Panther and potentially the K2, offering multi-year,
high-probability demand. In parallel, internationalisation across Asia and
the US, combined with the new mobile power unit, broadens Steyr's TAM and
supports growth beyond its current core programmes.

Altogether, sales are expected to grow at a 37% CAGR between 2024-28e. At
the same time, the EBIT margin looks set to reach 21% by 2028e (eNuW), vs.
2025 guidance of 13-16%, thanks to improving personnel utilization, as only
c. 22% of Steyr Motors employees work in production. Importantly, the setup
has spare capacity, as Steyr Motors is currently only operating a four day
week with one shift model.

Positive news ahead: Steyr Motors' newly launched mobile power generator is
on track for first commercial orders in H1 '26e (eNuW), adding a new leg of
structural demand. Parallel internationalisation continues to gain traction,
with further progress expected in China, India and the US. In addition,
several large-scale defence programmes entering procurement in 2026 carry
cumulative revenue potential well above EUR 100m for Steyr Motors,
underpinning a pipeline that should act as a meaningful catalyst for the
shares.

INITIATE Steyr Motors with BUY, PT EUR 59, based on DCF.


2239376 03.12.2025 CET/CEST

Steyr Motors

