W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance with the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

November 30, 2025

 

76,060,831

 

95,371,554

 

94,955,341

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204213900/en/

Arkema

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Agrarchemie- und Pharmakonzern
Bayer sieht in US-Rechtsstreits um Glyphosat Hoffnungsschimmer02. Dez. · dpa-AFX
Bayer sieht in US-Rechtsstreits um Glyphosat Hoffnungsschimmer
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Plus
Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Bitcoin-Firma Strategy steuert auf den Worst Case zugestern, 15:45 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Dollar wackelt, Euro zieht an: Die aktuelle Story im EUR/USDgestern, 12:05 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Trading-Impuls
Visa-Aktie mit Tradingchance02. Dez. · onvista
Alle Premium-News
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden