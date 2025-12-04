Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance with the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
November 30, 2025
|
76,060,831
|
95,371,554
|
94,955,341
