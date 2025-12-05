W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in November 2025

Uhr
Infrastruktur
Regulatory News:

Getlink

In November 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 97,307 trucks, down 7% compared to November 2024, particularly due to the prolonged weakness in the automotive sector. Since 1 January, more than 1 million trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 109,545 passenger vehicles in November, down 3% compared to November 2024. More than 2 million passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

 

 

Nov. 25

Nov. 24

Change

Jan.-Nov. 2025

Jan.-Nov. 2024

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

97,307

104,436

-7%

1,069,145

1,101,829

-3%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

109,545

112,478

-3%

2,045,406

2,006,064

+2%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

The December traffic figures will be published on Thursday 8 January 2026 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204269269/en/

Press contacts:
Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86
Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor contact:
Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39
Dana Badaoui : +33 (0)6.80.01.39.46

