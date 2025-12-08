W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 01st December to 05th December 2025

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the
Issuer

Identify code of the
Issuer

Transaction
day

Identify code of
the financial
instrument

Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)

Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares

Market
(MIC
Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/01/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.9527

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/02/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

59.3808

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.8687

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/04/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.8292

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.9334

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

100 000

58.9930

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208904512/en/

Eurofins

