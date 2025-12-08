Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 01st December to 05th December 2025
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the
|
Identify code of the
|
Transaction
|
Identify code of
|
Total daily
|
Daily
|
Market
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/01/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
58.9527
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/02/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
59.3808
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
58.8687
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/04/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
58.8292
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
58.9334
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
100 000
|
58.9930
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208904512/en/
