Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

08.12.2025 / 10:46 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding
AG & Co. KGaA

     Company Name:               HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
     ISIN:                       DE0006083405

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       08.12.2025
     Target price:               110.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Q3-25/26: adj. EBIT below last year
Based on preliminary figures for Q3 2025/26 (September 1, 2025 to November
30, 2025), HORNBACH Holding anticipates a decline in earnings compared with
the same quarter of the previous year due to weaker sales growth.

Net sales rose by 2.2% to EUR 1,538.7m in this period (Q3 2024/25: EUR
1,505.1m) and were weaker than expected. This means that the increase in
costs could not be fully offset by sales growth. Adjusted EBIT therefore
fell by 21.0% to EUR 27.3m (Q3 2024/25: EUR 34.6m).

The original forecast from May 21, 2025 has been confirmed: The group
continues to expect net sales in the financial year 2025/26 at or slightly
above (i.e. -2% to +6%) the previous year's level (EUR 6,200m) and adjusted
EBIT at the level (i.e. -5% to +5%) of the 2024/25 financial year (EUR
269.5m). However, from a current perspective, adjusted EBIT in the upper
half of the projected range is not excluded but is no longer the most likely
scenario.

Based on its prel. Q3 2025/26 results, we marginally reduce our estimate for
its adjusted EBIT. However, the company is in excellent financial health. As
a result, we confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP.


