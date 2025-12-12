Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj - from NuWays AG 12.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Aiforia Technologies Oyj Company Name: Aiforia Technologies Oyj ISIN: FI4000507934 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 3.8 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo Cap hike to ease short-term liquidity constraints; BUY Aiforia Technologies announced that it had successfully carried out a directed share issuance, whereby it raises some EUR 4.2m in gross proceeds, issuing a total of 2m new shares. This coupled with reduced operating expenses should put the company notably closer to sustainable cash generation. In detail, Aiforia issued 6.3% new shares at a 10% discount to previous day's close price of EUR 2.34. The directed share issuance alleviates short-term liquidity concerns. In fact, current cash on hand should be sufficient to finance operations throughout FY2026, in our view. Mind you, in November, the company concluded change negotiations, which, according to management, will lead to annual cost savings of EUR 2.5m starting from 2026. As a result, the number of employees is reduced by 8. The change negotiations were justified by the company's management as a strategic pivot, whereby the company shifts focus from product development to product commercialisation. In our initiation report from October 2025, we had estimated the cash burn, until Aiforia reaches positive FCF, to be EUR 27.8m. Following the change negotiations and the capital increase, we project the additional cash requirements to be in the tune of EUR 19.1m. Prior to our estimate changes, we viewed positive FCF as feasible by 2030e. however, this has now changed to 2029e. The cash burn for 2026e is projected to be EUR 9.3m. As mentioned above, the directed share issuance alleviates short-term liquidity concerns, while the share price has been under pressure since the start of the year (-33% ytd.) Given the company's cash burn rate, which is largely being spend on sales, the company is expected to deliver strong growth figures in H2 2025, demonstrating that the commercialisation and scale period of the business is clearly underway. In that respect we view the results of H2 2025 as a pivot point. In H1 2025, the company grew a timid 2% yoy, which in our view has largely contributed to the recent share price weakness. In must be highlighted however, that this performance was largely due to the weak performance of the Research segment. During the same time, Clinical, which is the scalable part of the business, grew by 60%. For FY25e, we model 66% growth in the Clinical segment compared to a 16% sales decline of the Research segment, which would translate to an aggregate yearly growth of 25%, eNuW. Management clearly views the years 2026-28e as hyperscale years for Aiforia, translating into a CAGR of 65.4% for 2026-28e. In sum, we view the present issuance as positive, easing Aiforia's short-term liquidity concerns. Going forward, all eyes will be on Aiforia's H2 2025 results, where strong growth is expected. We update our model only to reflect the cost savings from the change negotiations, which causes our PT to increase from EUR 3.50 to EUR 3.80 while we reiterate our BUY rating. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=350a636788041258f13c0227a481a55c For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=d4d0486e-d72d-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2244544 12.12.2025 CET/CEST °