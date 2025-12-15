W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 08th December to 12th December 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

57.9041

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

57.0435

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

25 000

57.0927

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

57.4686

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

57.6470

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

105 000

57.4151

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215024410/en/

Eurofins

