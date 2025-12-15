Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares of 11/12/2025
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial
|
Total daily volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
11-Dec-25
|
FR0010307819
|
62 583
|
126,3241
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
11-Dec-25
|
FR0010307819
|
27 000
|
126,0555
|
DXE
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
11-Dec-25
|
FR0010307819
|
5 000
|
125,8286
|
AQE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Rounded to four decimal places
|
TOTAL
|
94 583
|
126,2212
Legrand
