Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares of 11/12/2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction 

Identity code of the financial
instrument

Total daily volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

11-Dec-25

FR0010307819

62 583

126,3241

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

11-Dec-25

FR0010307819

27 000

126,0555

DXE

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

11-Dec-25

FR0010307819

5 000

125,8286

AQE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Rounded to four decimal places

TOTAL

94 583

126,2212

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215977446/en/

Legrand

Legrand

