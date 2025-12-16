W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

JACQUET METALS: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

JACQUET METALS (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

November 30, 2025

21 531 967

31 281 126

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 043 834, taking into account the 1 237 292 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216528283/en/

JACQUET METALS

