Arverne Group: Financial Calendar 2026

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN),the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces its financial calendar 2026:

03/25/2026 (after Paris stock market closing time): Publication of annual results 2025

03/26/2026: Presentation of annual results 2025

04/30/2026: Publication of the universal registration document 2025

06/17/2026: General Meeting

09/23/2026 (after Paris stock market closing time): Publication of half-year results 2026 and half-year financial report

09/24/2026: Presentation of half-year results 2026

About ARVERNE ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth / arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth