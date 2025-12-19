Arverne Group: Financial Calendar 2026
Regulatory News:
Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN),the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces its financial calendar 2026:
- 03/25/2026 (after Paris stock market closing time): Publication of annual results 2025
- 03/26/2026: Presentation of annual results 2025
- 04/30/2026: Publication of the universal registration document 2025
- 06/17/2026: General Meeting
- 09/23/2026 (after Paris stock market closing time): Publication of half-year results 2026 and half-year financial report
- 09/24/2026: Presentation of half-year results 2026
About ARVERNE ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251219409212/en/
Media relations: communication@arverne.earth / arvernegroup@image7.fr
Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth