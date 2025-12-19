W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Original-Research: European Lithium Limited (von First Berlin Equity Research...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: European Lithium Limited - from First Berlin Equity
Research GmbH

19.12.2025 / 19:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to European Lithium
Limited

     Company Name:                European Lithium Limited
     ISIN:                        AU000000EUR7

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        19.12.2025
     Target price:                EUR0.22
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on European
Lithium Limited (ISIN: AU000000EUR7). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his
BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 0.14 to EUR 0.22.

Abstract:
Early in 2024 European Lithium (EUR) formed the NASDAQ-listed Critical
Metals Corp (CRML) - EUR's current stake 45% - into which it inserted its
Austrian Wolfsberg Lithium Project (WLP). CRML was formed to access
financing from the U.S. capital market for both the WLP and other lithium
and critical minerals projects, including the Greenland rare earths project,
Tanbreez. Tanbreez has been the focus of development efforts at CRML this
year and great progress has been made. In March CRML published a resource
estimate/preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the project and in H2 has
announced two offtake LOIs in the U.S. (with Ucore and REalloys) as well as
a Romanian downstream processing JV backed by a state-owned nuclear energy
company, Nuclearelectrica. CRML will receive 50% of the value-add from the
Romanian refinery and the production of metals and magnets. For good measure
CRML also received an LOI from the Export-Import Bank of the United States,
indicating support for a funding package of USD120m. However, these funds
now appear largely surplus to requirements. EUR and CRML were able to raise
capital during the spike in the CRML share price caused by the October rare
earths standoff between the U.S. and China. We estimate that the two
companies' joint cash position now stands at over USD205m. This compares
with the initial CAPEX figure of USD150m announced in the Tanbreez PEA. Some
commentators have suggested that leaching of the Tanbreez eudialyte ore is
an insurmountable hurdle due to the formation of unfilterable silica gel.
However, pilot scale leaching of Tanbreez concentrate (36kg) was
successfully demonstrated in 2019 by Friedrich et al as part of the EU's
EURARE project. We now base our valuation solely on Tanbreez as we expect
this project to remain the focus of development at EUR/CRML in the medium
term. We now see fair value for the EUR share at EUR0.22 (previously: EUR0.14).
Our recommendation remains Buy (upside: 170%).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu European Lithium
Limited (ISIN: AU000000EUR7) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 0,14 auf EUR 0,22.

Zusammenfassung:
Anfang 2024 gründete European Lithium (EUR) die an der NASDAQ notierte
Critical Metals Corp (CRML) - EUR hält derzeit einen Anteil von 45 % -, in
die es sein österreichisches Wolfsberg-Lithium-Projekt (WLP) einbrachte.
CRML wurde gegründet, um Finanzmittel aus dem US-Kapitalmarkt sowohl für das
WLP als auch für andere Lithium- und kritische Mineralienprojekte, darunter
das grönländische Seltenerdprojekt Tanbreez, zu erschließen. Tanbreez stand
in diesem Jahr im Mittelpunkt der Entwicklungsbemühungen von CRML, und es
wurden große Fortschritte erzielt. Im März veröffentlichte CRML eine
Ressourcenschätzung/vorläufige wirtschaftliche Bewertung (PEA) für das
Projekt und gab in der zweiten Jahreshälfte zwei Absichtserklärungen in den
USA (mit Ucore und REalloys) sowie ein rumänisches Joint Venture für die
Weiterverarbeitung bekannt, das von einem staatlichen
Kernenergieunternehmen, Nuclearelectrica, unterstützt wird. CRML wird 50%
der Wertschöpfung aus der rumänischen Raffinerie und der Produktion von
Metallen und Magneten erhalten. Darüber hinaus erhielt CRML eine
Absichtserklärung von der Export-Import Bank der Vereinigten Staaten, in der
diese ihre Unterstützung für ein Finanzierungspaket in Höhe von USD120 Mio.
signalisierte. Diese Mittel scheinen nun jedoch weitgehend überflüssig zu
sein. EUR und CRML konnten den durch den Konflikt zwischen den USA und China
im Oktober um Seltene Erden verursachten Kursanstieg der CRML-Aktie nutzen,
um Kapital zu beschaffen. Wir schätzen, dass die gemeinsame
Liquiditätsposition der beiden Unternehmen derzeit bei über USD205 Mio.
liegt. Dies steht im Vergleich zu den ursprünglich in der PEA für Tanbreez
angekündigten Investitionsausgaben in Höhe von USD150 Mio. Einige
Kommentatoren haben angedeutet, dass die Auslaugung des Eudialyt-Erzes von
Tanbreez aufgrund der Bildung von nicht filterbarem Silikagel eine
unüberwindbare Hürde darstellt. Allerdings wurde die Auslaugung von
Tanbreez-Konzentrat (36 kg) im Pilotmaßstab 2019 von Friedrich et al. im
Rahmen des EURARE-Projekts der EU erfolgreich demonstriert. Wir stützen
unsere Bewertung nun ausschließlich auf Tanbreez, da wir davon ausgehen,
dass dieses Projekt mittelfristig im Mittelpunkt der Entwicklung bei
EUR/CRML stehen wird. Wir sehen den fairen Wert der EUR-Aktie nun bei EUR0,22
(zuvor: EUR0,14). Unsere Empfehlung lautet weiterhin Kaufen (Kurspotenzial:
170%).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.




You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=230d9dd48eea5c50dd5f4fa6858247ac

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=ed3f855f-dd09-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en

2249522 19.12.2025 CET/CEST

