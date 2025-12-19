Original-Research: SYNBIOTIC SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: SYNBIOTIC SE - from NuWays AG 19.12.2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to SYNBIOTIC SE Company Name: SYNBIOTIC SE ISIN: DE000A3E5A59 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 19.12.2025 Target price: EUR 5.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Additional capital to support strategic realignment; chg. PT Recent developments at SYNBIOTIC have sharpened the company's strategic realignment. Acombination of additional equity financing, a portfolio consolidation and a new strategic investorshould help to make the equity story more robust going forward, in our view. Portfolio "clean up". SYNBIOTIC discontinued financial support for its Austrian subsidiaryBushdoctor GmbH, which subsequently filed for insolvency. The decision followed an internal reviewof the subsidiary's operational and financial performance, revealing it was no longer aligned with thegroup's strategic priorities. As a result, SYNBIOTIC has effectively removed a loss-making, non-corebusiness from its portfolio, reducing cash outflows and allowing management to concentrate resources on higher-potential areas such as medical cannabis and industrial hemp. Additional equity. SYNBIOTIC executed two small cash capital increases without subscriptionrights, issuing a total of 387k new shares at prices of EUR 1.60 and EUR 1.70, raising gross proceeds of upto EUR 0.64m. The resulting dilution stands at roughly 5%. The capital will be used to support growthinitiatives, including product development and operational execution across the group's coresegments. Strategic investor entry. As part of one of those capital increases, SYNBIOTIC secured an anchorinvestment from CANSOUL, a specialised equity fund investing across the entire global value chainof the hemp and cannabis industry. Its holistic investment approach covers cultivation, research,technology, extraction and distribution through to pharmaceutical development. Importantly, this dealinitiates a long-term strategic partnership (e.g. access to further capital, CANASOUL's network),highlighting the strength and appeal of SYNBIOTIC's diversified platform. Our view: Overall, the recent measures represent tangible progress in stabilising SYNBIOTIC'sfinancial and strategic positioning. The recent FY25 guidance cut reflects the currently challengingregulatory situation within the company's key end market. Following this year's strategic realignment,SYNBIOTIC should be able to return to higher growth from next year onwards (carried by medicalcannabis and industrial hemp), in our view. Until FY27e, we model EUR 25m sales, implying a 16%CAGR. With that, SYNBIOTIC should be able to return to profitability as early as FY26e. BUY with a EUR 5.50 PT (old: EUR 6.00) based on DCF You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1a185fc41227b0d9e1c828e1338e5412 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=ad4adc7b-dcb3-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2249106 19.12.2025 CET/CEST °