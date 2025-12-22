W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 15th December to 19th December 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.1701

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.5719

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.7507

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

60.8523

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.1925

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

90 000

59.4314

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251222222058/en/

Eurofins

On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

