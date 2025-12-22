Original-Research: Mexedia S.p.a. SB (von GBC AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Mexedia S.p.a. SB - from GBC AG 22.12.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of GBC AG to Mexedia S.p.a. SB Company Name: Mexedia S.p.a. SB ISIN: IT0005450819 Reason for the research: Research Report (Initial Coverage) Recommendation: Buy Target price: 50.00 EUR Target price on sight of: 31.12.2026 Last rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker Mexedia Rebooted: Wholesale Normalization and Return to Profitability from 2026 Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit operates as an international wholesale telecommunications provider focused on global voice and SMS termination services. The company routes traffic for telecom carriers, VoIP operators, and messaging aggregators through its interconnection network, combining routing expertise with long-standing supplier relationships to secure competitive and reliable termination capacity. After the disruption in 2024 linked to working-capital constraints and the resulting traffic contraction, Mexedia has re-established commercial continuity and rebuilt the operational capacity required to support core wholesale volumes. The sharp rebound in the first half of 2025 indicates that underlying business fundamentals remain intact; however, 2025 should still be viewed as a transition year. Despite the operational recovery, we forecast that the Group will remain clearly loss-making at the net level in FY2025, with a net loss of EUR12m, reflecting the lag effect of 2024, elevated financial costs, and the time required for full traffic normalization. Strategically, Mexedia's focus is firmly centered on its core wholesale carrier business, where the Group benefits from international reach, diversified interconnections, and specialized routing capabilities. Management's priorities are directed toward restoring sustainable cash generation, strengthening financial discipline, and improving operating leverage as traffic volumes normalize. While the Group continues to monitor selective opportunities that could enhance its positioning within the telecommunications value chain, no acquisitions or inorganic transactions are assumed as part of the current operating perimeter or financial forecasts. The outlook presented in this report is based exclusively on the standalone recovery trajectory of the existing business activities. Recent leadership changes, including the appointment of the new CEO, reinforce management's emphasis on operational execution, financial discipline, and cash-flow restoration. With a streamlined organizational model, improving visibility on traffic volumes, and a tighter cost structure, Mexedia is positioned to stabilize margins through 2025 and transition toward sustained profitability beginning in 2026. Our discounted cash flow valuation indicates a target price of 50.00 Euro per share, which represents significant potential upside relative to current trading levels. We believe the market still prices Mexedia primarily on past volatility rather than on its improving fundamentals and medium term earnings potential. With an increasingly focused strategy, recovering margins, and a return to growth, we initiate coverage with a BUY rating. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=f3e76ca9b2b767037023d5664f03c4ef Contact for questions: GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++ Completion: 18.12.2025 (10:30 a.m.) First distribution: 22.12.2025 (8:30 a.m.) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=3c8eba01-dbf4-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2248326 22.12.2025 CET/CEST °